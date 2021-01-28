A new small business in town is packed with flavor. What started as a pop-up restaurant is now making a permanent home on the south side of the city. Ramen Racine, 2920 Taylor Ave, is now operating out of the kitchen at Blue Bear. You don’t have to worry about missing out on your favorite dishes at Blue Bear, though. You get the best of both worlds and order from both.

Ghost Kitchen Operation

The manager of Blue Bear and Ramen Racine, Alysa Santoro-Schulte, says they started as a pop-up “to see how the community responded, and after the overwhelming support, we are a permanent ghost kitchen.”

A ghost kitchen is a professional restaurant that refrains from having a space for dining in-house. It’s the perfect approach to opening a new restaurant during a pandemic. That means delivery and curbside options are the only options available if you want a taste of Ramen Racine. Orders can be made by visiting ramenracine.com.

“Ghost kitchens and shared kitchens have become increasingly more popular during the pandemic, as restaurants are looking to increase revenue but cut back on overhead costs amidst the growing challenges of running a small business in these difficult times,” says Santoro-Schulte.

The head chef at Blue Bear, Tannis Catlett, has culinary experience working in Los Angeles, California. This is where the Asian food industry is making strides in comparison to the rest of the country. Inspired by her time on the coast, she had an idea to bring what was missing here to the mouths of Racine.

Santoro-Schulte says, “Catlett wanted to do something different, something warming and comfort-food-y for the winter. We realized there was a void to fill in the market down here, in Racine, with ramen specifically, so here we are.”

On the Menu

Often when people think ramen, they think of college and instant meals. That’s not the case for this restaurant. Using from scratch ingredients, Ramen Racine creates meals that are worth all the rage. Asian-inspired small plates and desserts, using locally sourced ingredients are also on the menu.

Santoro-Schulte says, “we are the only business in the area doing what we are doing!”

Some of their authentic ramen options include:

Chicken Miso Ramen- chicken katsu, enoki mushrooms, green onion, red chili flakes, carrots, nori, 8 minute egg, black sesame, chicken miso broth

Beef Short Rib Ramen- house braised short ribs, broccolini, green onion, carrots, 8 minute egg

Mushroom Tempura Ramen- mushroom tempura, enoki mushrooms, green onions, carrots, nori, mushroom broth (vegan)

But that’s not all, there’s other Asian cuisine such as:

Crab Croquettes

Cabbage Rolls

Sweet Potato Tempura

Chicken Katsu

COVID-19 Impact

There’s a lot of not-so-good things that have happened because of COVID-19. Ramen Racine is one of the positives that have come from this pandemic. While they are eager to serve this city, their mission is also to be a source of employment through these difficult times.

While filling the void in the food market, they additionally are keeping jobs local while serving up something different.

One of a Kind

Ramen Racine has something for everyone. There are gluten-free and vegan choices on the menu, making this a unique alternative for those with dietary restrictions or desires. Follow Ramen Racine on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about rotating specials.

Orders are accepted here. Curbside and delivery are available Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.. Grab an early lunch or pick up for dinner to get your ramen fix.

