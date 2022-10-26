Since 2020, Refuel has been providing Racine with nutritious snacks and meals. This innovative business focuses on serving patrons smoothies, açaí and pitaya bowls that are not only a tasty treat, but are also loaded with nutrients and superfoods.

After living in California, Refuel’s owner, Nadya Awan, struggled to find a source of healthy food once she returned home to Racine. Instead of letting an opportunity pass her by, she used her desire as the fuel that led her to start her own business.

“When I first moved back and opened, nobody really knew what açaí or pitaya was. I think that people are now learning,” says the owner.

With unique products that are packed with flavor and health benefits, Refuel surely stands out as the only business in Racine serving this type of handcrafted treat.

“All of our bowls have superfoods in them. They’re much thicker than a normal smoothie,” says Awan, “hence why it’s in the bowl. And then they have healthy toppings so then it’s eaten with a spoon.”

A Refuel bowl packed with nutrients and flavor. – Credit: Refuel Flavors range from classics like strawberry and banana smoothies to bowls that contain dragonfruit and blue spirulina. This dairy-free treat can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Each spoonful of these one-of-a-kind products comes with an abundance of nutrients that fuel one’s body. An assortment of Açaí and Pitaya bowls made by Nadya Awan. – Credit: Refuel

Moving locations

Formerly located on the north side of Racine, Awan is excited to shift gears and open up shop at a more centralized location. Refuel will be joining forces with Racine’s very own Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, located at 5201 Washington Ave.

Refuel is gearing up for its new storefront location inside Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly on Washington Avenue in Racine. – Credit: Refuel

Everyone thinks it’s a great change. A lot of people know Ralph so they love that we connected. Nadya Awan, owner of Refuel

Customers can already purchase mini bowls at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly. They are available near the bakery, in a dedicated freezer, and can be checked out at the front cash registers. These mini bowls are priced at $5 each. Expect to find a bounty of mini bowls in the freezer by the bakery at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly on Washington Avenue in Racine. – Credit: Refuel Check out their menu, which can also be found on the Refuel Facebook page:

In addition, Awan shares that these Refuel mini bowls will soon be stocked at the Malicki’s location in Oak Creek, 2201 E. Rawson Ave.

“We just started the mini bowls last Tuesday and I’ve already spoken to people that have never had them before and they’ve tried them and love them,” says Awan.

In the near future, Refuel will open up a small storefront of its own within the grocery store on Washington Avenue. They will be located where the former Mocha Lisa coffee shop was, near the bakery. The opening date has not been determined at this time, however, once established, customers will be able to order full-size bowls and smoothies.

Refuel goes mobile

In addition to shifting locations, Awan also went mobile with her business this summer. She participated in the Kenosha and Racine HarborMarkets. Since the Kenosha market will move indoors, she has the potential to continue providing her bowls to people – just to the south – this winter.

In addition to connecting with customers face-to-face in Kenosha, the owner is thinking of even more expansion.

Refuel goes mobile, making its first season appearance this summer at the Kenosha HarborMarket. – Credit: Refuel “I might try to do the Milaeger’s Farmers Market on Sundays,” she says. However, Awan isn’t set on her next move with her mobile cart. If you are looking for a bite to eat, her permanent location at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly in Racine is the place to refuel.

Updates about her business will be posted on her Facebook page. Stay tuned for the opening day announcement and hours of operation.

Business Spotlights

