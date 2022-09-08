Riverside Studio, a Crystal Apothecary Shop and Wellness Center, is opening its second location in Historic Downtown Waterford at 318 West Main St. The former methodist-church-turned-antique-shop is transforming once again and will now be a place for a different kind of healing.

The expansion brings the same model – and more – that the original studio carries. Located at 101 N. Front St. in Rochester, Riverside Studio provides a variety of wellness services including yoga, reiki, soul and life coaching, meditation, healing oils, celestial events, holistic healing, massages, spiritual/metaphysical retail, crystals, and more. The Riverside Studio is owned and operated by Jessie Vyvyan, a local to Rochester. In addition, she owns and operates Magnetic Marketing, a social media marketing firm, along with Chi, Trees and Oils, which is a company within the studio that sells healing oils. Riverside Studio’s flagship location in Rochester – Credit: Riverside Studio

Vyvyan is a Certified Energy Healing Practitioner, Reiki Master, Certified Ayurveda Herbalist, and a Certified Yoga Instructor. In addition to her job as a healer, she’s a mother of two and a wife.

Riverside Studio’s 2nd Location

The location that is coming to Waterford will continue as an extension of the location in Rochester.

“The second location – which is the church that we’re reviving – is to be more of a community space. There are five private rooms and we’re building out three semi-private rooms for other practitioners to come in and utilize the space for their own businesses,” says Vyvyan.

Jessie Vyvyan, owner and visionary behind Riverside Studio – Credit: Riverside Studio To better serve the Waterford area, the revived church will expand and host tai chi, Tibetan sound bowl healing, retail space, and community spaces that will be available for rent. As of now, various parts of the church will be transformed to be rented out, or for hosting community events; there will even be a spot for teens to gather after school. Vyvyan’s vision isn’t limited. “I’m hopeful that we can get the community involved in some other outreach-type programs.”

Her ideas include, but are not limited to, Dungeons & Dragons nights or a babysitters’ club. In addition, a part of the church will be reserved for small ceremonies and retreats.

The Crystal Cathedral will be offered to those who may be looking for a nontraditional wedding service.

“People who are trying to get married that don’t necessarily come from a religious background can utilize that space for small ceremonies,” says Vyvyan.

A soft opening on the new Waterford location is set to take place in November, with the grand opening closer to Thanksgiving.

Collaborative efforts

“In the second space, I’m giving an opportunity for other healers to come in, under one umbrella, where I can help them market their business, we can share clients, and we can really give the community a larger baseline of where can you start to feel better,” says the owner of Riverside Studios.

A part of the collaborative efforts is a group called the Let Love Live Ladies. They are a group of practitioners including Vyvyan, Jessica Anderson, Rachael Karr, Kristy Jean, Sally Schaeffer, Anna Murfield, and Julie Hubbard. They provide wellness retreats to help empower people in the local area through a variety of speakers, activities and workshops. Let Love Live Ladies Group headshots – Credit: Riverside Studio

Retreat locations that were formerly outsourced to various businesses in Southeastern Wisconsin will now have a fixed location at the new Riverside Studio Apothecary Shop and Wellness Center, in Waterford’s own little Community Corner. To learn more about the types of events offered, visit Envisions Coaching and Wellness.

Healing together

More information about the business can be found on the Riverside Studio – A Crystal Apothecary Shop & Wellness Center website. Additional updates about the businesses can be found on its Facebook page. Finally, the Facebook page for Chi, Trees and Oils provides an inside look at things happening from within the studio. Interested parties can reach out to the owner by emailing jessiev@chitreesandoils.com.

