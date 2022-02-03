Advertisements

Racine translates to “root” in French, so how fitting is it that Rooted is a plant shop in the area. Rooted, 1436 Washington Ave., is the new business in Uptown Racine. They first opened as a pop-up shop in April of 2021.

Most would consider this a risky time to open a new business given the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the economy. However, co-owners Kristina Campbell and Joanna Luebke knew that their plant shop could offer something to the community during this troubling time.

Campbell is also the owner of The Branch at 1501, located at 1501 Washington Ave. Both women enjoy being involved in the community of business owners in the Uptown area of the city.

“Plants have the most peaceful presence. They are able to help relieve stress, purify your air, and provide a therapeutic space. We realized during Covid that we loved being surrounded by plants and wanted to have a retail space that made it possible for everyone to fill their house with plants and experience the same,” they said.

After receiving great feedback from their pop-up they decided to give the retail space in Uptown a go, permanently on Aug. 21, 2021. Other than selling plants, this local shop offers plant care, potting, repotting, plant consulting, and plant room design.

Visit Rooted Business hours are as follows: Online pick up available Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays Text 414-750-6843 for arrangements

Wednesdays from noon until 6 p.m.

Friday–Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Visit by appointment Text 414-750-6843 for arrangements

“We have a huge variety of plants that are easy to care for and are great for beginners, all the way to experienced plant lovers. We also carry a variety of rare plants for plant collectors. They add, “We have knowledgeable staff that is able to help with plants you might be having trouble caring for, finding the right plant for your space, and designing your space with plants.” You can peruse their plant selection online or head to the store to shop where they can help you find a plant that fits your needs. Whether you are looking for a house plant, something to sit on your desk, or a gift for Valentine’s day, you’re sure to find it there. And if not, Rooted also offers gift cards. If you are looking for a space full of plants, whimsical vibes, and a plant parlor that welcomes anyone to come on by, stop by Rooted. Rooted offers a plethora of different cacti. – Credit: Rooted

Green Thumbs

Have a green thumb? So do the owners. As a small business, they pride themselves on connecting with their customers. There are countless plants to choose from and they give plant buyers a behind-the-scenes look of their space on Instagram. Check out their page to learn more about what they offer. You can find them on Facebook too. Have questions about their new business? Reach out to rooted.uptownracine@gmail.com.

Event Space Available

In addition to a vast selection of plants and plant accessories, they offer a photo studio space and a space to host events. This trendy shop is perfect for plant moms and dads. It is also a good location for photographers, influencers, or anyone looking to explore a new cozy space.

Campbell and Luebke’s rates for photoshoots are $25 per hour during open hours and $50 per hour while closed. “We also encourage people to book the space for intimate, private parties or if you want to host a paint and sip, etc.,” they added.

