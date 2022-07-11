A new storefront will open its doors in Waterford, Wis. at 11 a.m. on July 23. Rusty’s Dry Goods will be the newest upscale men’s shop in town. Located at 307 E. Main St., the shop will carry various home and gift items. In keeping with the mission to support local, these goods are made in small batches by small American businesses.

While Rusty’s Dry Goods will be new to the town, its owners aren’t. Vana and Ward Lyon, Waterford residents, are also the owners of Main Street Mercantile, located at 316 E. Main St. in Waterford.

Various products available at Rusty’s Dry Goods in Waterford. – Credit: Vana Lyon

Main Street Mercantile has been operating since September 2020 and it is the inspiration behind Rusty’s Dry Goods. And due to an outpouring amount of love received by their first business, they decided to open another shop.

“If opening a new business during a global pandemic seems like a risky thing to do,” said Ward, “then opening a second business during a global pandemic seems downright audacious.”

Vana spoke about the customer base and the comments they have received.

“We have had so many men come into Main Street Mercantile and comment how they wished there were more things for them,” said Vana. “so after a lot of thought and multiple revisions to our business plan, we decided to open a separate space specifically for those who prefer more masculine products.”

Rusty’s Dry Goods – A ‘brother location’

Instead of a “sister location,” they are bringing a “brother location” to the town. The two storefronts are located across from one another on Main Street in Waterford. Items carried at the shop and online include various grooming products, clothing, accessories, barware, games, and more. You can turn to Rusty’s when looking for a place to find men’s gifts and items sourced from small businesses. If you choose to visit in person, you may even run into Rusty, the shop dog at Main Street Mercantile. Rusty is a rescue boxer that has worked alongside Vana through her first shop and now will continue to be the furry friend and face of this next business! Rusty, of Rusty’s Dry Goods – Credit: Vana Lyon

