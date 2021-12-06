Jeremey and Angie Childers bought the building that Seven Seas Creative Space currently resides in about 3 years ago. Throughout the pandemic, the couple has been working on establishing their new business with the hope to get others into the creative mindset. While the couple isn’t new to the business world, Seven Seas Creative Space is the first of its kind in the Union Grove area.

Angie is the owner of Tina’s Italian Cafe and Bake Shop in Gurnee, Illinois. She is a first-generation Italian immigrant from Sicily. Her roots definitely play a role in her cafe, as well as the new business she is creating with her husband. By trade, Jeremey is a firefighter and the fire captain for the Village of Greendale.

In addition to being entrepreneurs and professionals, they are parents to five children. They say this is their little family shop. Hence the name Seven Seas, or Seven-Cs (7 Childers): a fun play on words that they’ve incorporated into the shop.

Their love for art and travel does not go unnoticed within the Seven Seas Creative Space. Nautical-themed decorations, murals and more appeal to the voyager in everyone. So whether you’re a local or passing through town, a stop into Seven Seas Creative Space feels like a getaway.