After a day on the lake, grab a bite to eat at Smoke’d On The Water, 3 – 5th Street. Operating as a seasonal business means that there’s only so much time to get in on the fun. So this business spotlight is now open for the season. Lucky for Racine, Smoke’d On The Water is back with food, live music, and entertainment.

Smoke’d On The Water is the life of the party. This outdoor venue is on the shore of Lake Michigan. Not only is it a great spot to unwind, but also the place to be if you are looking for a fun night out. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Smoke’d On The Water has been a safe environment for Racine residents and visitors.

Business Sets Sail To Open for 2021

Caleb Robinson opened this community-centered business in 2012. Before this, the boat launch concessions area sat empty. Then, Tom Fridal, former City of Racine Administrator, approached Robinson with an idea. But, repairs and rebranding were needed to bring this location to life.

“I could see the potential. With it being right on the lake, frequent boaters and fisherman traffic, and a large patio area with a pavilion. I took the opportunity, invested in getting the building up to food code, and trying to give it new life,” says Robinson.

It took a few years to get off the ground, but now this is one of Racine’s finest revitalized spots.

Business Building Community Connections

“We were able to establish a presence in Downtown Racine by creating an enjoyable experience for lunchtime crowds, the after 5 p.m. crowd, and weekend patrons. By hosting live music, it helps draw in new and diverse people as well.”

This year’s summer fun continues. Robinson is working on adding to his menu by diversifying it. This past year, Robinson also added 60 different time slots of music. For information about who is playing and when, connect with Smoke’d on the Water on Facebook here.

On the Bright Side

This operation is primarily an outdoor venue. Throughout the pandemic, it’s served as a safe place to gather. Now, as Smoked on the Water heads into the 2021 season, they will continue to provide that safe environment.

Robinson says, “I feel blessed and happy that I was able to provide a positive experience for our community. I also feel like it has become a melting pot of Racine where all types of people come to mingle and enjoy themselves no matter what walk of life they come from, regardless of race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, or anything. I love that that it has naturally developed over the last 9 years, and it is thanks to all the love and support from the Racine community!”

