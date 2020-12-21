TaejaVu’s on Main, 240 Main Street, is located in the soul of Racine. They’ve paired the perfect location with scrumptious soul food and seafood. The owner, Tasia White has a passion for people and good food. During a global pandemic, White persisted and is building a wonderful establishment.

This former educator is also a natural-born foodie and chef. Her self taught cooking skills are unmatchable. It’s what makes this spot one of the hottest bites around. We’re not just talking about the cajun kick. We’re talking about the atmosphere too.

One of a Kind

TaejaVu’s on Main is unlike any other restaurant in town. Specifically, it’s the only restaurant serving dishes like creole burgers, snow crab boil, and lobster fries. TaejaVu’s on Main is bringing diversity to the area. This black-owned restaurant doesn’t miss a beat. While they specialize in serving seafood, their mantra is “a little something for everyone.”

On their menu, vegans and vegetarians have options, too. Everyone has a seat at their table. This one of a kind restaurant values people, good food, and good times. Check out what’s on their menu by clicking here.

Honoring Her Mother

White founded this eatery in honor of her mother. She’s the one who connected White’s heart to the kitchen. White says on her website “As a little girl, watching my late mother, Tammy Collier, cook with love, along with my loving grandmothers, the seed was planted early.”

She learned from those who came before her. Now, she’s expanding that knowledge. This chef and restaurant owner is also an educator. While earning her degrees, she pursued her passion for making food she enjoyed.

Owner, Chef, and Educator

This owner, who was born and raised in Racine, has made an impact on the community, but not just by opening TaejaVu’s on Main. Opening a restaurant in her hometown might be one of her greatest joys, but so is being an educator.

White is an alumnus of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Alverno College. She has been an educator in the Racine and Chicagoland area. She even earned the title of becoming a principal during her journey.

All while managing work and being a mother, she knew that 2020 was the year to leap into business. It took her a leap of faith. She says on her website ” Time is sacred. Life is short, and we have been reminded of that more than anything this year through personal losses, the pandemic, day-to-day downfalls, and trying to stay afloat, amidst it all.”

Click here to check out more of White’s story. You can follow her personal blog on Facebook here.

Down the Pike

This new establishment is quickly growing. It’s a popping place to be. Down the pike are several events that you won’t want to miss out on. The thing about TaejaVu’s on Main is that you’ll get a good bite to eat, but you’ll have an awesome time too. If you are home for the holidays, this is the perfect spot to stop at in Racine.

For upcoming events and specials follow them on Facebook here.

