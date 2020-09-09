The Sausage Kitchen, 1706 Rapids Drive, is a Racine favorite. Opening in 1958, the northside establishment keeps the business in the family. Similarly, they pride themselves in owning and operating this function.

What makes this bite to eat so special?

Ted and Lil Miller, of Kenosha, first owned the delicatessen. Since opening, the Sausage Kitchen has been kept in the family. The operation first served the Racine area as a corner store and deli. The finest cuts of meats and lunchtime favorites have attracted Racine residents for years.

Standing by the Products They Sell

In 1975, the Sausage Kitchen took its next step by adding a restaurant to their business. The eatery imports items like grape leaves, roasted peppers, cracked wheat, and more.

With a deli loaded with meats and cheeses, it’s hard for a Wisconsinite to pass up this place. It’s a one stop shop for all your needs. They’ve got all your bases covered through their convenience store and selection of beers too.

“Even when people leave Racine, The Sausage Kitchen is never forgotten,” said David and Pat Miller.

The Sausage Kitchen Customers.

Customer Appreciation

The nostalgic, Racine location serves people with great food, but good times too. Likewise, generations of families and friends find the Sausage Kitchen to be a common ground for sharing memories and spending quality time together.

Mikayla (Prott) Schowalter, a Horlick High School graduate, loves the Sausage Kitchen. The location being so close to her alma mater always made it easy, getting a bite to eat.

“My family has been going there for years. They have the best customer service. The Sausage Kitchen has amazing, fresh food,” she says.

Dave and Pat continue to live out the legacy that their relatives created. Additionally, their son, Chris, helps to operate the local sandwich shop. As time evolves, so does their piece of the community.

Their website says “Having so many great customers makes it fun coming to work each morning.”

COVID-19 Impacts Local Business

Even during challenging times, The Sausage Kitchen commits to serving their customers. The Sausage Kitchen is open with temporary hours. Regulations are in place to protect workers and clientele. Stay up to date with what’s happening, at the Sausage Kitchen, by visiting their Coronavirus Update tab here.

It is encouraged to social distance and wear a mask. To assist those looking to grab a bite to eat, without the hassle, they offer curbside pick up. Pre-orders can be made by emailing sausagekitchenracine@gmail.com and the menu can be viewed here.

Racine Favorite

The Sausage Kitchen is full of great submarine sandwiches. It’s even why they refer to themselves as the “House of Sandwiches.” Their menu is full of food and flavors that will fill you up. Check out what they have to offer here.

For updated information about The Sausage Kitchen, visit their website here. To view their menu, click here. Call 262-637-8089, 262-637-5043, and 262-637-1089 to get in contact with The Sausage Kitchen. They are also available at info@sausagekitchenracine.com for order placement and more information.

Beer and Delicatessen sign at The Sausage Kitchen

