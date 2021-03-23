We are just surpassing a year of living through a global pandemic. Anniversaries, company events, parties, and weddings were pushed to the back burner. Now that vaccines are rolling out, it’s time to get the party started.

YellowBus Photo Booth has you covered to capture the moment. Ky and Stephanie Olsen are the owners of a 1977 Volkswagen Type 2 Transporter. Quite literally, this is as bright of a business as they come and it’s on wheels.

Stephanie and Ky Olsen

About 2 years ago, the Olsens took a twist on a traditional photo booth and converted their ride to become one. Based out of Burlington, Wisconsin, this business adds flair to events, preserves memories, sparks joy, and also betters the community.

Prior to being a business on wheels, this van traveled around the US, Canada, Guatemala, and Mexico. How cool would it be to have it make a pit stop at your next event? You can because it’s available for events anywhere from weddings to trade shows and everything in between.

You can book the YellowBus Photo Booth by clicking here. Complete the contact form with your event details to get in touch with the Olsens. Bookings are now happening for events from 2021 to 2023. So, feel free to browse packages available here too.

Safe, Sunny, and the Seventies

Inside the Photo Booth, Photo by Stephanie Olsen

Stephanie Olsen says “we take the current situation with COVID-19 very seriously and are taking additional precautions to minimize risk wherever possible. We provide a sanitizing station for guests along with increased sanitization of high touch areas and our attendants wear masks throughout the event.”

This is additionally a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community. The YellowBus Photo Booth is a member of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

The Olsens say “we believe love is love and we would be thrilled to help celebrate life’s big events with you!” That’s right, the crowd’s favorite photo booth is operating and also welcomes everyone to their safe space.

Community Focused

Photo by Paloma Havlik Photo

The Olsen’s started their business with the intent to make the community a better place.

“Community involvement is something that is very important to us, both as individuals and as a business. For us, being successful is about more than just making money, it’s about adding value to the community. We’ve made it our mission to coordinate at least one event each year that supports a local cause” says Stephanie Olsen.

Their current event A Bus Full of Kindness and Feminine Care is a period supply drive benefiting Southern Lakes Area Love, Inc. Due to the lack of access that millions of women have to period products, this project was created. Additionally, the YellowBus Photo Booth wants to end the stigma around a basic biological function.

“We are hoping that through this event, we can shed some light on an important topic and help to eliminate the barrier to education and career goals that period poverty causes.”

Donations are being accepted through GoFundMe here. Likewise, there is an Amazon Wish List here where items can be purchased and donated. More details can be found here.

Brighten events with the YellowBus Photo Booth

If there’s one way to brighten your event, a big yellow bus will do the trick. If you don’t have any events to host, follow the company on Instagram here and also give them a like on Facebook here to show them your support. Also, check out their website here for all details pertaining to the photo booth.

