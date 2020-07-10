The Racine County Food Bank recently became the proud recipient of 750 bottles of hand sanitizer donated by Butter Buds Inc. The individual-sized bottles will go out to the Food Bank’s clientele along with the food baskets they normally receive. According to Food Bank Director, Dan Taivalkoski, hand sanitizer is another item that is in great need and often hard for Food Bank clients to afford. “Butter Buds has been a great contributor to the community over the years. This donation from Butter Buds will help to keep many of our clients healthy and safe,” according to Taivalkoski. Butter Buds Inc. is a manufacturer of food flavorings located in the Stephen Olsen Industrial Park and operated by the second generation of the Buhler family.

Racine County Food Bank has operated an emergency food program for over 40 years. Thanks to community involvement and efficient staff, the Food Bank supplies the area’s emergency food network with more than 1 Million pounds of food each year! The Racine County Food Bank receives its funding from a broad base of community supporters including United Way of Racine County, The Racine Community Foundation, Racine County’s Emergency Food and Shelter Grant program, faith-based groups, service clubs, companies large and small and individuals throughout the community.