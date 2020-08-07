CALEDONIA – A Cudahy man was in custody Thursday on an obstruction charge related to a

death investigation here earlier this week.

Scott R. Groleau, 37, whose address was listed as Cudahy, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with obstructing an officer with a repeat offender enhancement. He remains in the Racine County Jail on a $100 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Caledonia Police Department were dispatched to an apartment at 10500 Dunkelow Road about 9:23 p.m. Tuesday for a death investigation. The deceased individual was identified in the complaint only as JGR. A witness described Groleau and his girlfriend, Theresa Vytacil, 38, as “homeless” and staying at the apartment. Vytacil is listed as a co-defendant in the complaint.

The witness told officers that JGR had collapsed on the balcony and the witness called Groleau because the two of them had met briefly at the apartment complex. The witness said that Groleau and Vytlacil had returned about 8:30 p.m. that day. Groleau and JGR went into an apartment bedroom for a short period of time and then Groleau and Vytacil left the apartment.

JGR went onto the balcony to smoke a cigarette and collapsed. The complaint stated that when interviewed separately, Groleau and Vytacil gave conflicting statements on where they had gone and what they had done that day. Groleau and Vytacil also gave conflicting statements “about if and when they saw JGR on the date of his death, and their whereabouts on that date and time.”

In an interview with investigators, Groleau stated that when he returned to the apartment on Tuesday, “he and JGR snorted heroin together.”

Racine County Court Commissioner John Bjelajac set a status conference for 8:30 a.m. nov. 2.

