CALEDONIA – Investigators from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reported finding “thousands of images” of child pornography on a computer owned by Andrious E. Kleiderman, 39, of the 400 block of Three Mile Road here.

According to the criminal complaint filed last week, investigators located an IP (Internet provider) address registered to Kleiderman that was “a sole candidate for download of child pornography.” In addition, a search warrant was executed at the man’s apartment in April, in which a desktop computer and external hard drive were seized.

Kleiderman admitted to downloading child pornography, estimating that 10 to 15 percent of the computer’s memory contained pornography, the complaint stated. Investigators report finding downloaded images of children ranging in age from 4 to 15 years old. They also found “several marijuana glass smoking pipes” and “three marijuana grinders” in his apartment. A Sheriff took him into custody last Thursday.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Kleiderman with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kleiderman made an initial court appearance last Friday, according to online court records. The cash bond was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday (May 13) at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.

Rating: 5 out of 5.