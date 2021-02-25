CALEDONIA – Officers with the Caledonia Police Department are searching for a man after he had a fight and displayed a handgun at about 10 a.m. Thursday in the 4700 Block of Douglas Avenue.

The man, still at large, is not believed to be a danger to the general public, according to a statement by Caledonia Police Chief Christoper Botsch on Facebook.

Officers responded to a report of a man displaying a firearm during a fight with people he knew.

Sgt. Jim Gardiner told the Racine County Eye that they do not believe the man is in Caledonia at this time and they know who he is.

The altercation happened at a business.

“It was reported that the suspect fled on foot prior to the arrival of officers. Due to the close proximity to St. Rita’s school, we made contact with school staff, who locked down their campus while the area was searched and the matter was being investigated,” Botsch stated.

The school resumed normal operations an hour later.

Officers continue to search for the man at this time.

Racine County Eye has calls out to sources on this stories to get a description of the man. We’ll update the story when we receive more informaiton.