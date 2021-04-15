CALEDONIA – A 63-year-old Caledonia man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 32 and Botting Road here Wednesday.

The Caledonia Police Department reported that police and fire rescue units were dispatched about 12:17 p.m. to a crash involving four vehicles. According to a preliminary investigation, a southbound Chevrolet Colorado on Highway 32 crossed into the northbound lane. A northbound Jeep Cherokee swerved into the guardrail to avoid a collision but the next vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma was struck head-on by the Chevrolet Colorado. A fourth vehicle, a northbound Nissan Rogue, then struck the rear of the Tacoma.

The driver of the Tacoma was transported to a local hospital and later flown by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital where he died of his injuries later Wednesday. He has not been publicly identified.

The driver of the Chevrolet Colorado, identified only as a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, and the driver of the Nissan Rogue were transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine for treatment of minor injuries.

The severity of the vehicle damage required Caledonia firefighters to extricate the drivers from the vehicles. Highway 32 was closed until about 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Racine County Highway Department barricaded the roadway. The Caledonia Police Department was assisted in the accident investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.

The accident remains under investigation.