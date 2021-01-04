CALEDONIA – A 54-year-old Caledonia man was seriously injured after being struck twice by vehicles at Six Mile Road near Beechnut Drive here Wednesday.

The Caledonia Police Department (CPD) responded to the reported accident about 6:32 p.m.

Police investigators learned that the man was walking westbound on the north side of Six Mile Road when he crossed southbound and into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by a 29-year-old man from Franklin. That vehicle swerved to try to avoid striking the pedestrian, left the roadway, and struck a tree in the front yard of a residence. The injured pedestrian remained down in the roadway where he struck by a second vehicle driven by a 51-year-old Franklin man.

The injured pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Ascension All Saints Hospital and later transferred via Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee County. The pedestrian and the two drivers have not been identified.

CPD reported that all involved parties remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement and emergency personnel. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor for either driver. The accident remains under investigation.