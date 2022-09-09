The Caledonia Police Department shared a roundup of police reports from the past week. Between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6, there were 330 calls for service in the Village of Caledonia. According to the department, 107 traffic stops, one OWI arrest (first offense), and three accidents happened.

The police department added that the accidents included one property damage accident, and another involving a van and a Cadillac, which occurred at State Highway 38 and 4 Mile Road. There were 11 people involved, and seven were injured in the accident. None of the injuries were life-threatening, but five ambulances were required to transport the accident victims.

Additionally, the third accident was a double fatal incident. Read about that accident on our website.

Caledonia Police Department roundup

The following four incidents are examples of incidents that the Caledonia Police Department responded to according to their Facebook post.

Aug. 31

At 12:20 a.m. at State Highway 32 and 4 Mile Road, according to the Racine Police Department, an attempted stop of a stolen vehicle led to a pursuit that ended at Newman Road and State Highway 31. At the scene, multiple subjects fled from the vehicle on foot. Four subjects were taken into custody including the suspected driver. Two of the suspects were juveniles. They were cited and released to their parents. The suspected driver and another adult were turned over to the Racine County Jail on multiple charges.

The department notes that the vehicle had been stolen from Zion, Illinois and that two separate spike strips were placed that helped end the pursuit. The Racine County Sheriff’s Department, Racine Police Department, and Mount Pleasant Police Department were on the scene assisting in the capture of the suspects.

Sept. 2

Around 9:45 a.m. at 7th and Main Streets in Racine, a female was witnessed chasing a male with a large knife outside of the Law Enforcement Center. The officer from the Caledonia Police Department was on his way to deliver paperwork when they were notified. In addition to Caledonia Police Department being on site, a Racine Police officer was also on the scene. The female was taken into custody after being tased by law enforcement. The write-up notes that the “Caledonia Officer assisted in locating the subject of her anger and talking him down to prevent him in interfering with her arrest.”

Sept. 5

At about 2 a.m. on Charles Street at Three Mile Road, a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. The operator of the vehicle had no driver’s license, a warrant, and was out on bond for previous charges. According to Caledonia Police Department, the driver also obstructed the officer’s investigation.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found “amphetamine and dextroamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia” inside. They took the subject into custody and then turned home over to the Racine County Jail for multiple charges.

While investigating this case, the unlicensed vehicle’s owner arrived to the scene, parking her current vehicle in the middle of an active traffic lane, and confronted the officers. They asked her to move the unlicensed car out of the way, and then discovered she did not have a valid driver’s license. The subject ignored the officers’ request and fled the scene. The individual was mailed citations.

Sept. 6

At 11 p.m. there was a Facebook post made by an individual in the area that referred to a suspicious incident that occurred on North Green Bay Road by Batten Field. The post stated that around 9 p.m., a “1990s white work van” that had no distinguishing features was operating without head- or taillights and moving very slowly. The individual flashed their lights at the van, and it stopped, effectively blocking the road. Two white males exited the van. They were wearing all black and one was reported to be bald. The individual drove through the ditch to escape the area.

There were no other calls reporting this matter or claiming a similar incident.

The Caledonia Police Department reminded the public that if there is something suspicious happening, the best thing to do is call the police and report it as soon as possible.

