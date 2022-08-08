Recently, Caledonia Police Department shared its weekly police reports. Between July 27 and Aug 2, there were 357 calls for service in the Village of Caledonia. According to the department, the calls included 104 traffic stops, 11 accidents, and five OWI arrests.

Caledonia Police Department weekly roundup

The following four incidents were examples of incidents that the Caledonia Police Department responded to according to their Facebook post.

July 27

On July 27, Caledonia Police Department responded to a reckless driving complaint. Officers from the department were dispatched to 7 Mile Road and W. River Road. They were able to stop the vehicle, and upon doing so, they identified the passenger as having overdosed. Two doses of Narcan were administered to the subject. The individual was then transported to the hospital by the Caledonia Area Fire Department. Per the police report from CPD, “the driver was administered standardized field sobriety tests and ultimately arrested for OWI, Recklessly Endangering Safety and cited for unsafe lane deviation.”

July 27

Officers from the Caledonia Police Department responded to a call at a local Pick n’ Save. They were called out due to two unwanted teens in the store. The police department reports, “the subjects were running behind counters and hiding from staff and being disruptive. Subjects were cited and released to their parents.”

July 29

The Caledonia Police Department received a call regarding some family troubles. They responded to the 400 block of Three Mile Road. It is noted that “a subject stated that hot charcoal had been thrown at them by a female and they had attempted to hit a male party with a broom handle. Items were also broken on the patio.” Due to the incident, the primary aggressor was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Damage to Property and Resisting/Obstructing. The individual was then taken to jail.

July 31

The Caledonia Police Department’s officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Northwestern Avenue and Deer Creek Drive. At the time of the stop, K9 Louie alerted on the vehicle. Following this, inside the vehicle, the officer found a large bag of marijuana, three bags of cocaine, two handguns and a digital scale. According to the department, “three subjects were arrested on multiple charges including one with an extraditable warrant out of Florida.”

