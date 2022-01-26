On Wednesday, the Caledonia Police Department shared a round-up of their encounters on their Facebook page. Sergeant Gardiner shares that the following incidents took place between Jan. 19, 2022, and Jan. 25, 2022.

Jan. 20 Incident

According to Gardiner, on Jan. 20 at 12:05 a.m., Caledonia Police Officers responded to a shots fired call. They reported to 5200 County Hwy. H.

“The resident heard multiple rounds being discharged and their house was struck by at least one bullet. Shell casings and the bullet were recovered and turned over (to) the crime lab for processing,” according to the post on Facebook.

There is an ongoing investigation currently taking place. No results have been concluded at this time.

Jan. 21

At 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2022, officers from Caledonia Police Department responded to a call at Parkview Gardens Assisted Living Apartments.

Gardiner stated on Facebook that “officers responded to a call of a personal mobility scooter stuck in a snowbank. The elderly operator had lost control on the sidewalk, not due to speed, but due to snowy conditions.”

In addition, the Caledonia Fire Department was on scene to help. They were able to pull out the individual and assess their condition. The operator was given a warning for Too Fast for Conditions by the Caledonia Police Department.

Jan. 24

On Jan. 24, on Emmertsen Road at 7:50 p.m., a Caledonia Police Department sergeant observed a vehicle going 110 mph. At the time, they were headed eastbound on Northwestern Avenue.

“He was able to locate the vehicle in traffic by Quarry Lake Park and initiated a traffic stop.” The car turned into a Racine neighborhood. However, due to the road conditions, the sergeant stopped the pursuit, according to the Caledonia Police Department Facebook post.

The driver’s identity is still being investigated at this time. Report any information you have to the Caledonia Police Department.

Jan. 25

A vehicle was stopped due to an equipment violation by the Caledonia Police Department at 3:05 p.m. on County Hwy. K/Airline Road.

Upon approaching the car, the officer noted “a strong odor of marijuana from the car,” according to Gardiner. Police discovered marijuana and three guns inside the car, which was carrying four people. The subjects were questioned and investigated. One was released with a municipal citation for marijuana possession, while two others were brought into the jail on drug possession charges. The other individual was arrested on the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and a probation hold as there was a prior charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

The Caledonia Police Department responded to 397 service calls from Jan. 19 through Jan. 25. Of those calls, there were 87 traffic stops, 15 accidents and two OWIs.

For more updates about what is happening in the Caledonia community, follow the Caledonia Police Department on Facebook.

