The Caledonia Police Department shared the past week of police reports. Between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30, there were 386 calls for service in the Village of Caledonia. According to the department, the calls included 130 traffic contacts, 7 accidents, and 2 OWI arrests – both of which were first offenses.

Caledonia Police Department roundup

The following four incidents are examples of incidents that the Caledonia Police Department responded to according to their Facebook post.

Aug. 24

At 11 a.m the Caledonia Police Department responded to the 3800 Block of Cheyenne Court. There was an intoxicated male who reported his Social Security Direct Deposit account was hacked. The individual could not offer proof of the loss. Instead, the department shared he provided “a Michigan State plaque and a guitar as proof of the account password.”

The post also noted that “he also claimed to have taken out a 300 percent interest loan recently but did not have access to that account, and neither did the loan company to garnish his accounts.” Due to the lack of proof, the officer was not able to establish that any crime had been committed.

Aug. 26

At 7:25 p.m. at the 5100 Block of Douglas Avenue, the police department had an incident to follow up on. The police department shared that a “subject requested a call from police regarding a Dr. Pepper that tasted like chemicals obtained from a local establishment.” When the police tried to call the complaintant back, they did not answer their phone.

Aug. 29

At 11: 15 p.m. at Crawford Park, 5199 Chester Lane, a vehicle was observed in the park after hours. Two females were in the car, along with a strong odor of marijuana coming from within. Officers identified a 19-year-old driver who surrendered a bag of marijuana and admitted that there was a bong in the center console. Additionally, the passenger, who was 13 years old, was seen by Caledonia Fire and Rescue for a panic attack before being turned over to her mother. “The adult was cited for the possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor,” stated the Caledonia Police Department post.

Aug. 30

At about 10 a.m. at Overlook Terrace and Brookside Drive, a caller reported that a vehicle was blocking the driveway with their vehicle and the caller was not able to leave. The officers arrived and made spoke with the subject. Per Caledonia Police Department, he thought he was in Albert Lea, Minnesota and was confused. According to the department’s post, the “subject directed officers to the location of the paraphernalia and methamphetamine in his vehicle. He was taken to jail for those offenses.”

