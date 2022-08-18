After a short hiatus, The Caledonia Police Department shared the past two weeks of police reports. Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 16, there were 767 calls for service in the Village of Caledonia. According to the department, the calls included 284 traffic stops, 14 traffic collisions (three involved motorcycles), and six arrests for OWI; two-first offenses, two-second offenses, and a 5th and 6th offense.

Caledonia Police Department 2-week roundup

The following four incidents were examples of incidents that the Caledonia Police Department responded to according to their Facebook post.

Aug. 5

Caledonia Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop at Four Mile Road and Chester Lane at 12:09 a.m. on Aug. 5. The traffic stop was initiated for a registration violation. The driver turned off the vehicle, put the keys on the roof, and placed their hands out of the window before the officer approached. The department reported that the subject was smoking a marijuana cigarette, upon the officer’s approach. The individual, who is a 20-year-old, was arrested for OWI. CPD said, “it was their 1st offense after failing standardized sobriety tests. (A) search of the vehicle located additional narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a stolen gun from Franklin.”

Aug. 5

Caledonia Police Department responded to State Highway 32 at Douglas Avenue at 10:37 p.m. on Aug. 5. They responded to a “vehicle vs. traffic standard and vehicle accident.” CPD reported the “investigation showed the offending vehicle operated by a 15-year-old driver was operating recklessly and failed to maintain control.”

It was noted that the underage driver of the vehicle refused the standardized field sobriety tests, admitting to drinking “beer, vodka, tequila… a lot!” per the Facebook post. Officers shared that the subject refused a legal blood draw. However, a warrant was then obtained for the blood draw. The “subject was cited with multiple traffic citations and charges were forwarded for the offense of OWI 1st offense with a passenger under 16.”

Aug. 6

Caledonia Police Department responded to State Highway 32 at County Line Road at 10:37 a.m. on Aug. 6 for a call of a man laying in a ditch wearing only boxers. The subject, extremely intoxicated, tried to fight the rescue personnel who were assisting him into a cot stated the department. The individual was taken into custody for disorderly conduct. They were held on a probation and parole hold.

Aug. 7

Officers stopped a vehicle at State Highway 38 and Emmertsen Road at 10:26 a.m. for speeding. The driver was properly identified, but the passenger gave a name that produced an arrest warrant from the City of Burlington. The driver was given a citation for speeding, and officers took the passenger into custody on the warrant. When taken to jail, “the subject’s true identity was confirmed and found not to be wanted. He was then held on a fresh charge of obstructing,” per Caledonia Police DepartmentCaledonia Police Department.

Aug. 11

Callers reported a motorcycle was in the ditch with other vehicle debris in the area, at East Frontage and Seven Mile Roads at 10 a.m. on Aug. 11. The unregistered motorcycle was located by officers who noted front-end damage. The department stated the “investigation showed (the) new owner had dumped the motorcycle and was transported to a local hospital by a family member several hours before. Officers cited the operator for multiple violations and had the cycle towed from the scene.”

Aug. 14

Officers were sent to 10400 block of Northwestern Avenue at 11:45 a.m. where a stolen vehicle was reported. According to the complaint, the vehicle was taken by the complainant’s child while on a four-hour furlough from a Juvenile Corrections Center. The next day the vehicle was found – with new damage – in Madison. The juvenile was taken into custody under a new arrest warrant reported Caledonia Police Department.

Aug. 15

At 2:20 a.m., officers responded to Coachlight Drive to help locate an elderly man with reported dementia. The individual was believed to have wandered from his residence within the last hour. The man was inside his home wearing underwear and a t-shirt at 1 a.m. The police department shared that multiple resources and agencies responded as well to search the area. The man was located at 6 a.m. in the backyard of a home on Three Mile Road.

Aug. 15

At 10:28 p.m., officers responded to the former grounds of Olympia Brown School, in the 5900 block of Erie Street, for a trespassing complaint. There, officers found several vehicles and teenagers in the lower playground. The department said that “the former school grounds are fenced off. The subjects were breaking bottles and other items and were made to clean up their mess and leave.”

Aug. 16

Officers went to the Crestview neighborhood at 10:46 a.m. on Aug. 16. A subject was reporting that a woman he met at the Sugar Shack last week was not willing to give back a necklace he bought her; she thought it was a gift. Reports stated, “the female later arrived at the Caledonia Police Department and gave the necklace to support staff and stated she wanted no contact with the subject. The necklace was turned over to him without incident.”

Police and Fire

