Recently, Caledonia Police Department shared its weekly police reports. Between the dates of July 13 and 19, there were 356 calls for service in the Village of Caledonia. According to the department, the calls included eight accidents, one OWI-drugs and 118 traffic stops.

Caledonia Police Department weekly roundup

The following four incidents were examples of incidents that Caledonia Police Department responded to according to their Facebook post.

July 14

A stolen vehicle was located at 8:56 a.m. on July 14. It was at the railroad tracks south of Four Mile Road, between State Highway 38 and Nicholson Road. When located, it is reported that it was “driven ¼ mile backward on the tracks back to the tow trucks that had gotten stuck trying to remove it.”

The Caledonia Police Department reports that the vehicle is a 2008 Mercedes Benz GL450. It had damage on all sides but was still drivable. They also report it was stolen in Milwaukee on July 8.

July 14

At 10 p.m. on July 14 at McDonald’s, 5125 Douglas Ave., there was a complaint involving someone who is a former employee. The police department reports that the former Mcdonald’s employee forced open a locked door. Doing this caused damage to it. After that, “the subject washed his hands and then proceeded to use kitchen equipment to heat up the Taco Bell burrito he had brought with him,” per Caledonia Police Department.

The police department reports that on-duty employees had him leave the kitchen and he ate his food in the dining room. This subject was cited for Criminal Damage to property.

July 15

At 6:37 p.m. at Chestnut Drive and Count Turf Lane, a complainant reported a vehicle towing a trailer was leaking paint onto the roadway as it left a residence. The roadway had been repaved earlier in the week. The complainant and an officer from the Caledonia Police Department tracked down the offending vehicle. The operator of the vehicle admitted to having been in the neighborhood. The police department cited the operator for violation of state statute 348.10(5)(A) failure to secure loads if towing a trailer.

July 19

A traffic stop occurred at 3:08 a.m. on Northwestern Avenue at Airline Road. An individual was operating a vehicle without headlights or tail lights while driving at night. The driver stated the vehicle was a rental. They admitted to having it in their possession for a week.

When confronted, the driver gave multiple false names before admitting her identity. The subject had an arrest warrant from Racine Police Department. According to Caledonia Police Department, the subject did not have a valid driver’s license. This was due to a prior OWI. According to the police, the driver “claimed to know nothing about the crack cocaine in plain view on the driver’s armrest, of the vehicle she had been driving, for the past week.” The driver was taken to jail on new charges and the warrant.

Police and Fire

