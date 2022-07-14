Recently, Caledonia Police Department Deputy Chief of Police Shawn Engleman shared the Village of Caledonia’s weekly police reports. Between the dates of July 6 and July 12, there were 353 calls for service in the Village of Caledonia Police Department. According to the Deputy Chief of Police, 97 of the calls were traffic stops, 5 of the calls were for accidents, and 3 of the calls were for OWI arrests.

The following 4 incidents were examples of incidents that CPD responded to according to their Facebook post.

July 8

A vehicle theft occurred at 5700 Eagle Point Drive on July 8. The complaint stated “that sometime overnight his wife’s 2017 Ford Explorer SUV was stolen from the garage. He stated the keys were inside of the vehicle and his vehicle window in the driveway was left open overnight.” A Ring camera showed the vehicle leaving the residence. This happened at 3:09 p.m. according to the police department. There is an ongoing investigation.

July 10

The Village of Caledonia Police Department reported that on July 10, a man with a gun was located on Randal Lane and 4 ½ Mile Rd. According to the Facebook post, the department received an emergency call stating “a subject on 4 1/2 Mile Road was running around with a gun and holding a bottle of liquor in his hand.” The Facebook post shares that the person called back and requested the officers shoot the subject with the gun. When dispatched to the area of Randal Lane, CPD officers report being able to see what appeared to be a handgun. It is stated that it was in the subject’s back pocket.

“Contact was made with the subject who appeared highly intoxicated, was non-compliant and walked eastbound towards Charles St. The subject told officers to shoot him. After walking over 1/2 mile while trying to get the subject to stop and comply, officers were able to safely end the situation by utilizing a ballistic shield for cover and an electronic control device (Taser) to subdue the subject.”

There were no injuries sustained by anyone involved in the incident. The department reports that the subject was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and a mental health evaluation. The subject was taken to the Racine County Jail on multiple charges. Charges included possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

July 10

On July 19, an officer from the Village of Caledonia Police Department stopped a vehicle for going 85 mph in a 45-mph zone. The incident occurred on State Highway 31/Tabor Road, according to the department. The department said when they asked how much the driver had to drink, the operator stated: “probably too much.” The Village of Caledonia Police Department arrested the driver for an OWI 4th offense. The individual was taken to jail.

July 11

Fraud was reported at the 800 Block of Horner Drive on July 11. The Village of Caledonia Police Department reported, “the victim stated that his checking account was compromised for $522.68. The money was used to pay a company located in Ohio. Unauthorized purchases were also made through the victim’s US Cellular account.” There is an ongoing investigation.

