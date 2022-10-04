CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department shared a roundup of police reports from the week of Sept. 21 – 27. There were 399 calls for service. This included 133 traffic violations, three accidents and three OWI arrests.

The department reports one was an Absolute Sobriety arrest, where the driver was under 21, one first offense, and one first offense with two children in the vehicle.

The following seven incidents are examples of encounters that the Caledonia Police Department responded to according to their Facebook post.

Sept. 21

The Caledonia Police department stopped a vehicle for traffic violations around midnight, at the 7200 block of Northwestern Avenue. The officer could see a “freshly rolled marijuana cigar” resting in the cup holder and an open bottle of liquor on the floor. The driver said she did not see any blunts, produced a cigar from a package, and claimed that there were no “blunts” in the vehicle.

The driver requested to step from the vehicle and proceeded to stuff the alleged blunt into her underwear.”

CPD says the driver was handcuffed and placed in the police car after she resisted officers. Once in the vehicle, the driver retrieved the blunt from her underwear and ate it. The driver was found to be on probation, and was transported to jail on two counts of obstructing/resisting and a probation hold.

Sept. 23

Around 6:40 p.m. the Caledonia Police Department and Racine County Sheriff’s Deputies reported to Lake Meadow Drive and Lighthouse Drive in Wind Point to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

According to the department, a female jogger had reported that a van had passed by her multiple times and was circling her jogging route, staring at her. Additionally, officers spoke with another motorist who was traveling with his children in his car. He reported that the same van had blocked his passage, so he honked at the van.

The driver got out of the van and approached the motorist and challenged him to a fight before fleeing the area.

Officers note the van passed by them and the two complainants identified the van and driver. Two Caledonia Police Officers and Racine County Deputies stopped the vehicle. Following this, the driver was apprehended by the Deputies and taken to jail on Disorderly Conduct charges.

Sept. 24

Around 11:40 p.m. officers were sent to the roundabout at State Highway 38 and County Highway K. A caller had reported a “vehicle in the middle of the roundabout on top of a sign.”

A second person called to report that she had picked up the driver and two children from the vehicle at the center of the roundabout.

The caller returned the individuals to the scene where officers performed standard field sobriety tests on the driver. Both children were checked out by rescue personnel before being turned over to a different family member.

The police department reports that the driver of the crashed vehicle received several citations. She was arrested for two counts of OWI–1st offense with a passenger under 16 years old.

Sept. 26

Caledonia Police Officers stopped a vehicle at State Highway 32 and Three Mile Road for a traffic violation at 11:11 p.m. The operator of the vehicle was a 17-year-old from Racine. He was found to be concealing a handgun in the front pocket of his sweatshirt as the officer approached.

The department reports that the individual was detained and the gun was safely removed. The gun he was carrying was found to be homemade. According to the department, the gun was either 3-D printed or some other form of ghost gun and had no serial number. Additionally, police located suspected drugs, paraphernalia, and currency from suspected street-level sales in the vehicle.

One of the bills was “obviously counterfeit,” per Caledonia Police.

The driver was turned over to jail staff on multiple charges.

Local News

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

