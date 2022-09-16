CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department shared a roundup of police reports from the past week. Between Sept. 7 and Sept. 11, there were 414 calls for service. Of those calls, 103 were traffic stops or traffic-related incidents. There were five accidents and two arrests for OWI.

Regarding the OWIs, one driver had their first offense. However, the driver had 3 minor children in the vehicle. For the other driver, this was a second offense, per Caledonia Police Department.

Caledonia Police Department roundup

The following seven incidents are examples of encounters that the Caledonia Police Department responded to according to their Facebook post.

Sept. 7

Caledonia Police Department sent officers to 4730 E. Frontage Road for two trucking businesses reporting theft. “During overnight hours 6 different semi-trucks were damaged. Three had their CPC4 Body Control Modules removed ($10,000 estimated replacement cost for each).” One of the two complaints shared that there is a nationwide shortage of these modules. It is used to operate the truck.

Sept. 7

At 10:30 p.m. at Rebecca Drive officers responded after a noise complaint was received. The caller shared there was a “loud vacuuming sound coming from a nearby residence,” per the Caledonia Police Department. “(The) officer checked the area and could not locate the source of the sucking sound.”

Sept. 8

At 3 a.m., Caledonia Police Department dispatched officers for a call of an unwanted and disorderly female present at a Walgreens. Officers report as they arrived, the subject fled to her car, located in the lighted Pick ‘n Save parking lot. There was an additional officer who attempted to stop her a second time and she fled from them as well.

This incident led to a short chase where the individual then stopped her vehicle in the Speedway Gas Station. The driver was unable to get her car out of first gear.

“She claimed she was going to stop for officers in a lighted location,” said Sergeant G. “She was taken into custody and turned over to jail staff on Disorderly Conduct, Felony Bail Jumping and multiple traffic charges.”

Sept. 8

At 10:15 p.m., Caledonia Police officers responded to the Kremer Subdivision. The caller reported a family of five snow leopards was in his yard, threatening his dog. Officers “did not locate any Panthera uncia in the subdivision, as they are native to the mountain ranges of Central and Southern Asia,” per CPD.

There was a security camera checked and no game cats were observed. Due to the call, officers spoke with the subject and contacted his immediate family due to the call. The subject was not in any immediate danger but was shaken by the incident, per the department.

Sept. 10

Around 10 p.m., officers reported to Charles Street at Silent Sunday Court to investigate a two-vehicle accident. Officer G reported that a “driver of the westbound vehicle stated a small child in the back seat of the vehicle threw a bottle and (struck) her in the head. This distraction caused the driver to miss the stop sign and travel into the path of the northbound vehicle.”

Sept. 10

Officers received a call just before 8 p.m. to Cliffside Park. Two subjects were reported to be lost in the woods. The two were camping on the grounds and became disorientated when they went for a walk at night in the park. They were at the north of the campgrounds and were guided back to St. Mary’s By the Lake Church.

Sept. 12

At 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4200 Block of Lighthouse Drive in Wind Point. Caledonia Police Department assisted the Racine County Sheriff’s Department on a theft call. A homeowner from Chicago called because his security cameras showed someone stealing his bicycle from the property. This subject was located by Caledonia Officers located the subject and turned them over to Racine County Sheriff’s deputies when they arrived.

