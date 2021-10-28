Recently, the Caledonia Police Department shared a round-up of their encounters on their Facebook page. The following incidents took place between October 20 and 26:

October 20, 2021 Report

The Caledonia Police Department responded to a call at 8:40 p.m. at 4100B Walsh Road. This incident involved a dispute between an upper and lower residence. The 57-year-old tenant in the lower half was attempting to gain entry into the upper half. He was highly intoxicated at the time of the incident and arrested for disorderly conduct. Following the arrest, he was turned over to jail staff without incident.

October 22, 2021 Reports

A Caledonia Police Officer conducted a traffic stop at 12:15 a.m. on northbound State Highway 31 at Matthew Drive. The vehicle was going 75 mph. The speed limit is posted at 45 mph. A 33-year-old female from South Milwaukee was operating the vehicle. She was arrested for OWI 1st Offense and cited for speeding. A breath sample showed that her blood alcohol level was 2 times over the legal limit. A man was found passed out at the Pilot Truck Stop, 13712 Northwestern Ave., in Franksville. The Caledonia Police arrived to this call at 9:10 p.m. and arrested the subject for OWI 1st Offense. In addition, this indivual had a prior conviction for OWI from 1998. The 45-year-old man from Milwaukee refused to give a breath sample. Before the jail would take custody of him for a Probation and Parole hold, he had to be medically cleared.

October 23, 2021 Report

The Caledonia Police Department responded to a farm property at the 6800B of Seven Mile Rd. The farm had property damaged by a vehicle driving through their corn and squash crops. There is an estimate of $300 done in damage. The suspects left an air compressor in the field. Police reported that it was likely ejected from the vehicle during the excursion.

During this week, 349 total calls for service were handled by the Caledonia Police Department. In addition, 74 traffic stops, 3 OWI arrests and 6 accidents were handled by the department.

