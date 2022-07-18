The Village of Caledonia Police Department reports that on Monday, July 18 at 3 a.m. there were two vehicles stolen from 2 different residences in Racine County. On their Facebook page, the department stated the incident took place on Indigo Drive, which is located off Emmertsen Road, just north of State Highway 38.

Officers responded to the first report of a stolen car and located another vehicle abandoned on Emmertsen Road with front-end damage. The Village of Caledonia Police Department shares “that vehicle, shockingly, was reported stolen out of Milwaukee 3 hours later.”

The department shares on Facebook that they are “requesting anyone with security camera footage in the area to please contact us.” The department can be reached by contacting dispatch at 262-886-2300 or Detective Schuster at 262-835-4423 ext. 180. You can email footage to elaehr@caledonia-wi.gov. Anonymous tips can also be given through Racine County Crime Stoppers or the P3 APP.

About the cars

The Village of Caledonia Police Department shared on Facebook that the vehicles are similar to the images below:

The first vehicle that has been stolen is a 2021 Ford Mach-E in the color white. It is a Wisconsin-registered vehicle. The plates read AJX 2752.

The second vehicle according to the Village of Caledonia Police Department is a 2017 Mazda CX-5. It is gray with Wisconsin Registered plates reading 170 STV. This vehicle also has a UW-Whitewater MOM sticker on the back window, according to the Facebook post.

Additionally, the Village of Caledonia Police Department reports that the “stolen/damaged/recovered vehicle is a 2019 gray KIA optima.”

Caledonia Police thoughts

On Facebook, the police department shares, “It is believed the KIA had struck the rear end of the FORD, disabling the KIA and the subjects fled in the FORD based on camera footage and pieces left at the scene. The extent of the damage to the FORD is not known however some of the remote features of the vehicle have been disabled.”

It is believed these subject(s) were using the KIA to “car shop” for other easily stolen vehicles, according to the department. They also want to remind people not to leave their keys in their cars. They state, “you may think your neighborhood is safe and secure, however, these thieves are mobile and are looking for an easy steal.”

The department also released that this incident relates to the following case numbers: 22-11174, 11175, 11180, and 11185.

