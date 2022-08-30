The Caledonia Police Department is calling on the public to assist in identifying a shoplifting suspect. The individual, who is unknown at this time, is wanted for questioning. Per the department’s Facebook page, they state the case is related to shoplifting that took place at Pick N Save.

Help identify this shoplifting suspect

Credit: Caledonia Police Department

The department is asking for anyone’s help in identifying this suspect. When calling/contacting, please reference case number 22-13528.

Submit a tip

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call CPD Officer Radke at 262-835-4423, ext. 173. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website. Alternatively, people can send a text to CRIMES (274637) with “RACS” followed by the information they have.

Local News

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.