Recently, Caledonia Police Department shared its weekly police reports. Between the dates of July 20 and 26, there were 427 calls for service in the Village of Caledonia. According to the department, the calls included 32 were traffic stops, four accidents and four OWI arrests

The following four incidents were examples of incidents that the Caledonia Police Department responded to according to their Facebook post.

July 21

The Village of Caledonia Police Department responded to a call for fraud at the 5000 block of 4 Mile Road on July 21. The police department says that the victim was defrauded $51, 913 via a wire transfer that was sent to a fraudulent account. Per the department, “The money was intended as a down payment and costs on a home they were buying.” There is an ongoing investigation happening.

July 21

On July 21, Caledonia Police Department officers were dispatched near Charles Street and 4 Mile Road to Casey’s Gas Station for road rage and disorderly conduct. It was reported to officers that there were serval subjects yelling at each other in the parking lot. The department shared that “the incident was a result of a road rage incident where one of the subjects had applied his brakes which upset the driver behind him.” The police officer arrived on the scene and noted that one subject left the area. However, both subjects involved were cited for disorderly conduct and informed they were no longer allowed at Casey’s.

July 21

The Caledonia Police Department received a complaint that dispatched officers to the 7800 Block of Foley Road. It is reported that approximately 14 sheep were in the roadway and on neighboring property. Due to the nature of the incident, the owner of the sheep was called. They were able to corral the animals. The owner was issued a citation.

July 22

On July 22, officers from the Caledonia Police Department responded to a fight taking place on North Green Bay Road and Stonebridge Drive. The fight included multiple subjects. When the police arrived, the subjects were attempting to leave the area. According to the police, seven people were interviewed and arrested. According to the department, “the fight originated over a social media incident. All subjects involved were cited for disorderly conduct.”

July 22

A pursuit occurred on Highway K and Airline Road on July 22. During this time, a Caledonia Police Department officer observed a Dodge Charger with blue glowing lights and green under glow lights and tried to stop it for a traffic violation. The department reports that “the vehicle increased their speed greatly at rates over 120 mph.” Due to this, the pursuit was terminated. The department’s officer was able to obtain registration information. Later, the owner, who was driving was located and arrested for various traffic violations and other charges.

