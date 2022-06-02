Recently, Sergeant G. of the Caledonia Police Department shared a round-up of the week’s encounters on the department’s Facebook page. The following incidents took place between May 25 and May 31.

Caledonia police report round-up

The Caledonia Police Department responded to 412 calls for service, including 106 traffic violations, 7 accidents, and 5 Operating While Intoxicated calls (OWIs). These reports were posted on Facebook by the Village of Caledonia Police Department.

5 OWI Encounters

The Village Caledonia Police Department reported responding to 5 OWIs from May 25 through May 31. The following incidents occurred:

OWI 1st offense where: the driver had a concealed taser in the vehicle

OWI 1st offense where: the driver was a convicted felon with a firearm in the vehicle

OWI 2nd offense where: the driver had a child under 16 in the vehicle

OWI 2nd offense where: the driver crashed the vehicle through the guardrail on the East Frontage Road north of 7 & ½ Mile Road

OWI 3rd offense where: the driver was operating a motorcycle with suspected cocaine located on the operator.



May 25 Incident

The Village of Caledonia Police Department shared that at 2:40 a.m. at 7 Mile and the East Frontage Roads, a gas station owner reported a burglary taking place. The gas station owner witnessed this via his security cameras. He witnessed multiple subjects smashing open the front door and stealing from the backroom. The suspects then fled the scene.

The same vehicle and subjects were witnessed burglarizing an additional gas station in Oak Creek. This incident occurred shortly after the first burglary according to the police. Additionally, the CPD’s Facebook post stated that when the vehicle was spotted heading south on I-94, Wisconsin State Patrol began pursuit, which included spike strips at Highway 50 in Kenosha County. The pursuit was terminated once the vehicle crossed the state line. The vehicle was abandoned in Wadsworth, Illinois, where it was not only located but police also discovered it had been stolen a week earlier in Chicago. That investigation is still ongoing.

May 27 Incident

At 4:11 a.m. near the 7700 block of Dunkelow Road, a Caledonia Police Department Sergeant observed a driver traveling at a “stupid high rate of speed” in the rain. The radar confirmed this individual was going 80 mph in a 35 mph zone. When the vehicle was stopped, the driver admitted he was late for work and had no license or insurance.

The Caledonia Police Officer cited the driver for reckless driving, operating after suspension–8th offense, no insurance, and speeding.

May 28 Incident

At the 4700 block of Douglas Avenue, a Caledonia Police Officer stopped at a residence at 7:40 p.m. after observing “heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the residence.” The police officers discovered people using an empty in-ground swimming pool for a bonfire. Due to this, the fire department responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. The CPD reported that the homeowner was cited for “burning of construction debris.”

May 29 Incident

At 6:10 p.m. on the 6800 block of Lone Elm Drive, a resident called to report “a grey Firebird driving fast and doing burnouts in the road.” The police department reports that they were able to locate the vehicle and its operator. The driver admitted to doing a burnout. They additionally confessed that the burnout was done on an object for a gender reveal.

The Caledonia Police Department reported, “It’s going to be a girl.”

May 31 Incident

On Memorial Day at 2:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Superior Street in Racine, a Caledonia Police Officer responded to the scene of an incident. All Racine Police squads were busy and attending to other calls according to the Caledonia Police Department.

The initial report showed that a woman threatened a man with a knife, and that the man had thrown and struck woman with a Bible. During the investigation, officers found that no knife had been involved. The man was arrested on Domestic Abuse charges and turned over to the Racine County Jail.”

