NOTICE OF SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD MEETING Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 5 p.m. Caledonia Village Hall – 5043 Chester Lane

THIS WILL BE AN IN-PERSON MEETING

Call to Order. The Village Board will take up a motion to go into CLOSED SESSION pursuant to s. 19.85(1)(c) & (e), WI Stats., to interview candidates for the position of Village Administrator. The Village Board reserves the right to RECONVENE INTO OPEN SESSION to take possible action on the item(s) discussed during the CLOSED SESSION and to move on to the remaining items on this agenda. Adjournment.

AUDIO & VIDEO CONFERENCE VIA ZOOM ACCESS VIA DIAL-IN NUMBER IS: 1-(312) 626-6799; ACCESS CODE IS: 847 8655 8132OR ACCESS VIA ONE-TOUCH TELEPHONE IS: tel: +13126266799,, 84786558132# ACCESS VIA INTERNET IS: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84786558132