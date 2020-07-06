CALEDONIA, WI – Three Milwaukee residents remained in custody on charges related to a June 26 traffic stop, according to criminal complaints filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges include operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), spitting on a public safety worker, obstructing an officer and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Caledonia police conducted a traffic stop in the 7500 block of Highway 32 (Douglas Avenue) at 2:27 a.m. on June 26 after a records check indicated the car had a suspended registration and the vehicle owner held a suspended driver’s license.

The police officer reported that the driver exited the stopped vehicle and laid face down in the roadway. The officer also observed that the driver’s eyes appeared to be glassy and bloodshot, and the driver’s speech was “thick tongued and slurred.”

The driver, identified as Antonio J. Brown, 39, of Milwaukee, remained on the ground until other police officers arrived. He then stood up and allowed himself to be handcuffed. But he declined to perform a field sobriety test. He also refused to consent to an evidentiary blood test and “just continued to repeat the word ‘lawyer,’” the complaint stated. Brown was later taken to Ascension-All Saints Hospital, where, after attempting to hinder the hospital staff’s attempt to draw blood, he had to be held down to complete the blood draw.

Brown was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense) with an enhancer for blood alcohol level, operating a vehicle while license revoked, obstructing an officer and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. The operating while under influence charge carries a $10,000 fine and/or a six-year prison sentence. Brown remains in the Racine County Jail.

While Caledonia police were processing Brown’s arrest, officers were also dealing with four passengers in the car, including one who allegedly became belligerent, spit at officers and bit one of the passengers, according to a criminal complaint.

Melissa R. Keepers, 29, of Milwaukee, had to be handcuffed and restrained after becoming violent toward one of the vehicle’s other passengers seated in the rear. The complaint stated the Keepers spit on the arms of a police officer and directly into the face of a Caledonia Rescue employee. She also resisted police attempts to place a spit hood on her head and grabbed the thumb of an officer who was applying handcuffs. Keepers also bit the forearm of the vehicle passenger who attempted to assist officers in calming her down.

Keepers was charged with two counts of Throw or Discharge Bodily Fluids at a Public Safety Worker. Each is punishable by a $10,000 fine and/or three years in prison. She was also charged with misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. Keepers remains in the Racine County Jail.

A third person arrested in the traffic stop, Dion Eppis, 31, of Milwaukee, was charged with obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, he was a passenger in the rear of the vehicle. When asked to identify himself, he gave the name “Robert Mitchell,” which did not come back on file. He repeated that identification to a second officer and then stated his actual name when he told him that he would be fingerprinted to determine his identity.

A records check showed that Eppis has two outstanding warrants from Brown Deer and an outstanding case from Waukesha County. He was released from custody in February and ordered not to commit any further law violations.

Eppis remains in the Racine County Jail.