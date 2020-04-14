RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts continues a significant museum tradition with Wisconsin Photography 2020, open August 30 – November 28, 2020. Sponsored by the Racine Art Museum, this unique juried exhibition has a jurying process similar to a portfolio review—the juror selects the artist as well as a representative body of their work.

Entries are open to any artist 18 and over residing in Wisconsin, or who has been a resident during the past year or maintains a residence in Wisconsin. There is a jurying fee of $25 per artist, which is waived for RAM Members.

The juror for this year’s show is Lisa Volpe, Associate Curator of Photography at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, Texas. Before arriving in Houston, she was the Curator of the Wichita Art Museum in Wichita, Kansas, where she oversaw all areas of the museum’s collection. Additionally, Volpe has held various curatorial roles at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SMBA), and fellowships at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Multiple Purchase Awards to acquire photographs for the museum’s collection will be awarded at the Awards Presentation and Opening Reception held at RAM’s Wustum Museum on Sunday, August 30 from 2 to 4 pm. This event is open to the public.

Further information and an exhibition prospectus are available at ramart.org. A portfolio of up to 10 digital images or up to two video files—created after 2017—must be submitted on the museum website by Monday, June 22 at 4 p.m.