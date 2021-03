WHITEWATER, WI– Cameron Hansen from Union Grove, WI, earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on December 19, 2021.

Hansen graduated with an Associate of Arts in liberal arts.

More than 846 graduates graduated in a virtual ceremony. The graduating class included 61 veterans, 6 international students, and 128 nontraditional undergraduate students, defined as students who are 25 years of age or older.