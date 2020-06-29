It is almost impossible to shop for CBD without stumbling upon CBD gummy bears. A prevalent form of CBD, gummies are the perfect solution for a quick and discreet dose of CBD.

CBD gummies, along with many other CBD edibles, are often confused with the marijuana edibles that you might find in an Amsterdam coffee shop. The confusion between these two very different products leaves people worried that CBD gummy supplements will get them high.

Is there any truth behind the myth that CBD gummies can cause the same psychoactive effects as marijuana edibles? Or are CBD edibles merely a quick and tasty way to give your body a convenient CBD dose?

Let’s take a closer look at CBD gummies and whether they can get you high.

What Are CBD Gummies?

CBD oil gummies are just one of the many CBD edibles options that are available. Just like regular gummies, CBD gummies offer a delicious sweet treat in a wide range of fun shapes and tasty flavors.

CBD gummies tend to contain a much smaller concentration of CBD than you might find in other CBD products such as CBD oil tinctures and CBD capsules. The idea behind CBD gummies is that you can consume multiple throughout the day, like you would with regular gummies and candies. Each gummy provides your body with a small dose of CBD.

Some people find that CBD gummies are the ideal way to boost their CBD levels throughout the day when using them in conjunction with stronger CBD products. For others, CBD gummies alone provide a sufficient dosage for a consistent CBD level all day long.

The Cannabinoid Breakdown of CBD Gummies

CBD is just one of the cannabinoids found in hemp and cannabis plants. There are, in fact, hundreds of cannabinoids – such as CBC, CBDa, and CBN – that work in similar ways to CBD, helping to boost both your physical and mental health.

There are also cannabinoids, such as THC, which are linked to the psychoactive effects that people associate with cannabis. There are strict laws governing exactly how much THC a CBD supplement can contain. In the UK, for example, CBD products cannot legally contain more than 0.2% THC. Meanwhile, in the USA, many states have set the limit at 0.3% THC.

The small amounts of THC that are legally allowed in CBD products are so small that they cannot cause a high. This means that, when purchasing CBD gummies from reputable retailers that conform with government regulations, you don’t have to worry about any potential psychoactive effects.

Types of CBD Gummies

As with all CBD products, there are a few different types of CBD gummies. The three main terms that you will encounter when purchasing CBD gummies are CBD isolate, full-spectrum CBD, and broad-spectrum CBD.

CBD isolate refers to products that contain only pure CBD. Intensive filtration processes are used to remove all of the cannabinoids other than the CBD. The result is pure CBD, which can then be infused into products such as CBD gummies.

The main benefit of CBD isolate is that you are guaranteed a product that is entirely free from THC, and therefore cannot cause you to experience a high.

Full-spectrum CBD, on the other hand, allows you to experience CBD in a much more natural form. While some filtration is used to ensure that the CBD solution conforms with legal THC limits, a full-spectrum product contains all other cannabinoids.

Most CBD gummies are made using full-spectrum CBD, as proponents believe that full spectrum allows you to take advantage of the entourage effect. Of course, alongside all the cannabinoids, you are also consuming around 0.2% THC; however, this is not enough to trigger any noticeable effects.

Final Thoughts: Will CBD Gummies Get You High?

When shopping for CBD gummies, it is essential to stick with brands that you can trust and that use thorough lab testing to check the complete cannabinoid breakdown of their products. PureKana, for example, uses third-party lab testing and makes the results of these tests available to customers.

Being able to access the results from lab tests means that you can see exactly how much THC is within your chosen gummies, so you can enjoy them with confidence. CBD gummies that contain less than 0.3% THC are extremely unlikely to cause you to feel high.

For extra peace of mind, it is best to stick with CBD gummies made using CBD isolate, such as those sold by PureKana. CBD isolate gummies guarantee a totally THC-free experience.