A number of organizations have contacted Racine County Eye to notify us of canceled events and closures.

We’ll also be doing a round-up daily of what’s going on with COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

The virus spreads mainly from person to person. Originating in China, health experts have signaled concern because little is known about the virus. It can cause severe illness and pneumonia in some individuals. Symptoms — which can be mild to severe — may appear two to 14 days after exposure. They include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC.

Health officials say early interventions can help slow the spread of the disease.

Canceled events and closures list

City closes community Centers and the Racine Public Library

Starting Monday, March 16th, City of Racine Community Centers and the Racine Public Library will be closed. With the announcement from the Governor late this afternoon that schools will be closing, the City and the Public Library, in an effort to prevent the congregation of large numbers of students which and prevent the spread of Covid-19, have jointly decided to close those facilities. A date for them to reopen has not yet been established.

This includes:

Dr. John Bryant Community Center

Tyler-Domer Community Center

Humble Park Community Center

Cesar Chavez Community Center

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Center

Racine Public Library

The Library will be open on Saturday, March 14th, from 11 am-4 pm

Department of Health Services Cancels Schools statewide

On March 13, 2020, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm, under the direction of Governor Tony Evers, issued an order closing schools effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020, with an anticipated reopening on April 6, 2020. Additionally, Secretary-Designee Palm’s press release goes on to clarify the order goes into effect at 5:00 p.m. on March 18.

“The safety and health of our students, educators, and families remain of the highest importance. When considering the length of school closures, we are asking our local school districts and local health departments to be in close coordination in making these decisions,” Palm said.

United Way of Racine County closes VITA sites, suspends Schools of Hope program

Effective immediately, all VITA sites are closed until further notice. These sites are located at Gateway Technical College (1001 S, Main St), Case High School (7345 Washington Ave), Workforce Solutions (1717 Taylor Ave), Knapp Elementary (2701 17th St), Racine Public Library Please ( 75 7th St). As a reminder, every household with a simple return can file their federal and state taxes for free at MyFreeTaxes.com.

Our Schools of Hope sites will also be closed until further notice. Schools of Hope does programming at Wadewitz, Knapp, Julian Thomas, Olympia Brown, and Waller Elementary Schools.

Restrictions placed on long-term care facilities

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) issued important recommendations to all long-term care facilities (LTCFs) and assisted living facilities (ALFs) in Wisconsin. Older and medically vulnerable adults have significantly increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, necessitating that we take all reasonable efforts to prevent the introduction of this infectious disease into residential care facilities.

These recommendations apply to facilities caring for patients who are elderly and/or have chronic medical conditions placing them at high risk of severe complications of COVID-19. This guidance will be evaluated and updated 30 days from issuance.

To protect the most vulnerable Wisconsin residents from serious harm, DHS recommends following the actions detailed in the memo released today.