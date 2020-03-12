If you are canceling an event because of the COVID-19 virus, please fill out the following form. We’ll update the page daily.

The virus spreads mainly from person to person. Originating in China, health experts have signaled concern because little is known about the virus. It can cause severe illness and pneumonia in some individuals. Symptoms — which can be mild to severe — may appear two to 14 days after exposure. They include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the Center for Disease Control.

So far we know the following events have been canceled:

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, downtown Racine

Grandparent’s Day, North Cape PTO

Health officials are urging people who have a higher risk to start preparing now.

