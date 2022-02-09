Amanda Bengston, 34, is running against Robert Miller in the spring election. He is running for the Racine County Board of Supervisors District 11 seat. The election is taking place on April 5.

Bengston lives in Mt. Pleasant, Wis. She has been a resident of Racine County for 11 years.

To read more about other races and candidates visit the Racine County Eye Election Guide 2022. The following answers were provided by Amanda Bengston on Feb. 1, 2022.

Questionnaire: Amanda Bengston

amanda.bengston18@gmail.com

Have you ever held an elected office position before?

No

In thinking about your election bid, what top three issues need to be addressed?

Making sure we all keep our freedoms by having our elected officials stand up for us and be our voice. Uniting as one and stopping the division and hate that is being spread. Economic Development we need to increase jobs, and engage people in our community in filling empty roles so is more opportunity for growth in Racine.

How would you plan to address those issues?

I plan on going out and engaging with our community. I want to hear your concerns and try to help solve any issues that our community feels we are having. I want to make people happy and proud to live in Racine and make it a better place for everyone!

In reference to those issues you have identified, what would success look like to you?

Our community working together to respectfully engage and have their voices heard. Let their elected officials know what is working and is not working and how we can better assist you. I want people to feel like their voice matters, I want them to know they can make a difference.

I want people to know that it doesn’t matter what political party you are affiliated with or what views you hold we can all still work together, be respectful to one another and agree to disagree but still have those important conversations. I want Racine to feel Unified. And I want our businesses to be successful, have diversity and be able to engage members of the community to make Racine stand out!

Why are those issues important to you?

I feel that in these times it is important to stand together. It is important to stand up for what is right, even if it is hard and you’re standing alone. I feel everyone needs to engage in making our world a better place. The best way to do that is to look at others’ perspectives. Be kind and if you disagree do not that cause division. Instead, agree to disagree and move on and be respectful to one another.

At the end of your term, what would you like to have accomplished?

I would like to have growth in our community. I would like to have been able to show people that I truly care and want what is best for everyone. I want people to know they can always come to me and I will be there voice.

Why should people vote for you?

People should vote for me because I am a Nurse. I always advocate for what is right even when it is hard. Even when I was standing alone. I do my due diligence and research and find answers. I do not give up, I am very resilient. Kind. Compassionate. I really do want what is best for all and want to make a positive difference in this world. I believe God has put me in this position to make a difference and that is what I intend to do!

What is your educational background?

I have my Associate’s Degree in Applied Science. I am an RN. I have taken many communication courses as well as extra learning opportunities in communication, leadership skills, mental health first aid and also currently am enrolled in a Lactation course to become an IBCLC. I am also pursuing my Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing and then will eventually be going to Law School.

What civic organizations do you belong to?

I belong to the Racine County GOP as well as the Republican Women of Southeast Wisconsin

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

I love to help others! I have two churches that I volunteer at Grace Church in Racine as well as Oak Creek Assembly of God. I volunteer at Halo monthly. I am also involved with Safe Families in Racine and have started the process of volunteering there as well and helping families in our community in their time of need! Let me know how I can help you, I would love to do whatever I can to make Racine a great place for everyone.

Please check out my website: http://amandabengston18.wixsite.com/website-1 I also will be having a coffee and convos event on 3/5/21 for anyone who would like to attend to meet me and discuss any question, concerns or just would like to discuss how we can work together to make Racine a better place for everyone!

