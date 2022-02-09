Christian deJong, 44, is running against John Wisch in the spring election. He is running for the Racine County Board of Supervisors District 15 seat. The election is taking place on April 5.

deJong lives in Racine, Wis. He has been a resident of Racine County for 15 years.

To read more about other races and candidates visit the Racine County Eye Election Guide 2022. The following answers were provided by Christian deJong on Jan. 29, 2022.

Questionnaire: Christian deJong

Email

christian4racine@gmail.com

Have you ever held an elected office position before?

No

In thinking about your election bid, what top three issues need to be addressed?

1. Spending the Covid relief funds responsibly.

2. Supporting disadvantaged members of the community.

3. Protecting and promoting our natural resources.

How would you plan to address those issues?

1. Promote programs and infrastructure that provide long-lasting, meaningful support for the community.

2. Work to eliminate food deserts in Racine County.

3. Support the efforts of Root-Pike WIN and other stakeholders in the county.

In reference to those issues you have identified, what would success look like to you?

1. Increased county resources for mental and physical health of our community members.

2. Whole, nutritious food available for all residents at prices they can afford.

3. Recognition of Racine County as a destination for outdoor recreation.

Why are those issues important to you?

My personal and professional goals include making our food systems more sustainable and protecting the environment. I also believe that the money being invested in Racine County post-pandemic should be spent in order to address the mental and physical health of our community in a way that ripples through the generations.

At the end of your term, what would you like to have accomplished?

I would like the members of my District to know that their Supervisor worked to make the County a better place.

Why should people vote for you?

Voting for me is voting for someone who is passionate about the role that representational government plays in our lives. I want to take an active role in making Racine County a better place.

What is your educational background?

I have an Associate’s Degree in Culinary Arts from Milwaukee Area Technical College and a Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Business Management from UW-Parkside.

What civic organizations do you belong to?

I am currently a member of the Racine Moose Lodge.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

Working and raising a family here has given me a chance to plant my roots in Racine and I look forward to the chance to make the community better for everyone.

