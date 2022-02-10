Colin Mckenna, 61, is running against Henry Perez and Erik Hopkins in the spring primary election. He is running for the Racine County Board 9th District. The primary election is taking place on Feb. 15.

Mckenna is a resident of Racine, Wis. He has lived in Racine County for the past 31 years. If Mckenna wins, he will advance to the spring election on April 5.

To read more about other races and candidates visit the Racine County Eye Election Guide 2022. The following answers were answered by Mckenna during an interview on Feb. 9, 2022.

Questionaire: Colin Mckenna

Email

mckennacolin59@gmail.com

Have you ever held an elected office position before?

No

In thinking about your election bid, what top three issues need to be addressed?

Expand transporation Responsible job growth Controlling taxes

How would you plan to address those issues?

I plan by providing opportunities for workers and making sure there are incentives for companies. I want to expand transportation for Racine County residents so that workers can get to jobs.

In reference to those issues you have identified, what would success look like to you?

Racine County residents would have great jobs and great services and great transportation.

Why are those issues important to you?

Those issues are important to me because I want to work for the people of Racine County and improve the transportation, jobs in Racine and have good services.

At the end of your term, what would you like to have accomplished?

To increase transportation To have more jobs in Racine County To have services in Racine County available for Racine County residents

Why should people vote for you?

I would be a supervisor who works for you, the 9th district.

What is your educational background?

Graduate of Washington Park High School 1979

Mitchell Tech Graduate 1981-Baking

What civic organizations do you belong to?

Racine Interfaith Coalition Education Task Force Racine Men’s Church Club Lutheran Church of Resurrection, member Park High School PTSA Goodland Montessoori

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

One issue I would like to talk about is the $38.1 million that Racine County got in America Rescue Plan Act. They got money for initial investment for essential workers, jobs, and dispatches. Around $31.5 million is left. $2.7 million includes a pay increase for 2023 – 2024. Think we should have input from Racine County residents on what to do with the money and where it should go.

