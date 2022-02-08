Eric Hopkins, 48, is running against Henry Perez and Colin Mckenna in the spring primary election. He is running for the Racine County Board 9th District. The primary election is taking place on Feb. 15.

Hopkins is a resident of Racine, Wis. He has lived in Racine County for the past 42 years. If Hopkins wins, he will advance to the spring election on April 5.

To read more about other races and candidates visit the Racine County Eye Election Guide 2022. The following answers were provided by Eric Hopkins on Feb. 3, 2022.

Questionaire: Eric Hopkins

Email

erichopkins99@yahoo.com

Have you ever held an elected office position before?

Yes

In thinking about your election bid, what top three issues need to be addressed?

My three top issues are criminal justice reform, inclusive community engagement, and financial transparency and accountability.

How would you plan to address those issues?

In terms of criminal justice reform, I’m working towards bringing a restorative justice court to Racine County and investing in innovative programs (such as Credible Messengers) for youth crime prevention and diversion. In terms of my second issue, I’m working to promote greater awareness and access to county resources including programs (such as STARTS Now) for family-supporting jobs. Regarding my last issue, I’m working to ensure that federal pandemic relief funds designated for Racine County are used equitably; for those most negatively impacted by the pandemic.

In reference to those issues you have identified, what would success look like to you?

Success in criminal justice reform looks like individuals restored to being successful, productive members of our community, including keeping our youth away from criminal involvement. I would also like to see the reduction and ultimate elimination of racial disparities in our criminal justice system, and improved outcomes for black and brown people. Success with the second issue looks like the people most in need receiving resources to live their best, most successful selves. Lastly, success with the third issue looks like solid public confidence in county funding being put to good use.

Why are those issues important to you?

Those issues are important to me because we become a better, more prosperous Racine when we all rise, and everyone is benefiting from the resources and efforts of the county.

At the end of your term, what would you like to have accomplished?

I would like to see a restorative justice court in Racine County, and county resources that are reaching more people and changing lives for the better.

Why should people vote for you?

I have long been an active member of our community with a strong desire to serve. I have an inclusive vision for a brighter, more prosperous Racine for all of us.

What is your educational background?

I’m currently completing my doctoral studies at National Louis University.

What civic organizations do you belong to?

I have been an active member of the Visioning a Greater Racine Education Wave Team.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

In response to recent tragic deaths on Lake Michigan, I championed the approval of a water safety video project in partnership with RUSD and first responders scheduled for release later this year.

