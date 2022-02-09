Judi Adams, 59, is running against Taylor Wishau in the spring election. She is running for the Racine County Board of Supervisors District 21 seat. The election is taking place on April 5.

Adams lives in Burlington, Wis. She has been a resident of Racine County for 6 years.

To read more about other races and candidates visit the Racine County Eye Election Guide 2022. The following answers were provided by Judi Adams on Feb. 1, 2022.

Questionnaire: Judi Adams

judi4countyboard@gmail.com

Have you ever held an elected office position before?

No

In thinking about your election bid, what top three issues need to be addressed?

Facilitate citizen interaction with the County Board. Responsible economic development that makes sense for our community. Ensure that County resources are effectively leveraged by our District.

How would you plan to address those issues?

I will work to facilitate communication with constituents about issues under consideration by the Board and encourage citizen participation in meetings. I have had the opportunity to witness and admire the engagement of many residents of the Burlington community in local civic affairs. I would love to see that engagement stretch to the county level.

I will ensure that community members are well informed on the issues the County Board will be considering and the dates when the votes will take place, and encourage our community to actively engage with me and their other representatives on those issues. During the last couple of years, the Board has developed the capability for remote meeting attendance, which enables greater participation throughout the county.

As the representative for the 21st District on the County Board, I will partner with Burlington community leaders to champion projects that enhance the economic outlook for our community and encourage diversity, while preserving the small-town quality of life we enjoy. Programs and funding to support our many local small businesses are also very important. The County Board considers many issues regarding zoning and land use. Collaboration between the County Board and local town and city governments ensures that decisions involving our district are well balanced.

The County has many resources that can be utilized according to the needs of our community. I will especially focus on programs that assist children and families, such as Here to Help, as well as supporting environmental programs like the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network. Of special importance in the upcoming year will be the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that are being awarded to the County and municipal governments within Racine County. With a combined total of $198.6 M, the funds have the potential to be transformational for our community. As the representative for our district on the County Board, I will assist local agencies with the RFP process to apply for these funds.

In reference to those issues you have identified, what would success look like to you?

Any time I am able to facilitate interaction between a resident of the 21st District and County Government, answer a question about an issue coming up for a vote, or help them make their voice heard at a County Board meeting, that will be a success!

Sustained, successful economic growth is a long-term proposition, and is built with vision and consistent good decision making. Seeing growth in the near term that enhances rather than harms our community and provides good wages and stable employment for our residents is a shorter-term metric that should continue on an upward trend.

Efficient delivery of resources for folks in our community who are in need of assistance is important to the overall success of our district. This applies to programs that help individuals, agencies, and small businesses. The goal is to successfully champion items in the County Budget that support assistance, such as the County Veteran’s Services, as well as ARPA funding of proposals from agencies in our district.

Why are those issues important to you?

Citizen engagement with the government is a bedrock principle of our Democracy, and it all starts at the local level. Informing folks about when, where, and how to participate is fundamental.

Burlington is a great place to live. Economic opportunity for our residents is the key to a thriving community. We have to ensure that development is balanced with an appreciation for all of the beautiful things Burlington has to offer.

The County Board as a whole represents all of Racine County. Each member of the board has to consider the overall needs of the entire county, however, each one has a special duty to ensure that the needs of their own district are prioritized.

At the end of your term, what would you like to have accomplished?

I want to know that I have done my best to represent our district, and have helped to make improvements in the lives of my fellow residents, and the economic health of our City and Town.

Why should people vote for you?

As a member of the County Board, I will bring the values of fairness, openness, and integrity to Racine County government.

I want to be your resource for information about County Government, and a conduit for your participation.

I have a decades-long background in working in a corporate environment. I have strong skills in project management, team building, and high-quality decision making. I work every day with folks from a wide range of professional disciplines, collaborating to ensure that project timings, budgets, and priorities are met. I will bring these skills to my role as a County Board Supervisor. I can’t wait to get to work!

What is your educational background?

I hold a Bachelor of Science degree from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, and worked for many years as a Medical Technologist. I have studied and earned qualifications to be a licensed Realtor. To support the last twenty-plus years of my career working in R&D for a consumer products company, I earned a Certificate in Applied Consumer Sensory Research from UC Davis.

What civic organizations do you belong to?

I happily volunteered in many capacities during my daughters’ school years, and as a devoted hockey mom! During the last several years, I have enjoyed volunteering for Tall Tales music festival. I am a supporter and volunteer for Transitional Living Center, our local women and children’s emergency shelter, and I serve my community as an Election Inspector.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

In my long and varied career path, I have built a set of skills that I will apply to my role as County Board Supervisor. I am data and results-driven, a problem solver, and have a passion for eliminating inefficiencies. I also have great compassion for those who struggle. I want to work to remove obstacles that impede success for individuals and families, and to build a community where all feel welcome, valued, and respected.

I am a member of a union household and am a strong believer in workers’ rights, so I am proud to be endorsed by the United Auto Workers (UAW).

I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve the Burlington community as your representative on the Racine County Board and will be proud to earn your vote!

