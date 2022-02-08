Margaret Oliver, 70, is running against Theresa Villar and Tonya Evans in the primary election. She is running for the Racine Unified School District Board 1st District. The election is taking place on Feb. 15.

Oliver is a resident of Mt. Pleasant, Wis. She has lived in Racine County for the past 70 years. If Oliver wins, she will advance to the spring election on April 5.

To read more about other races and candidates visit the Racine County Eye Election Guide 2022. The following answers were provided by Margaret Oliver on Jan. 31, 2022.

Questionnaire: Margaret Oliver

Have you ever held an elected office position before?

No

In thinking about your election bid, what top three issues need to be addressed?

1. Preparing our children for the future. 2. Informing the parents of curriculum and health choices. 3. Making sure that teachers have the resources they need for effective lessons.

How would you plan to address those issues?

1. Reviewing what our children are being taught and how the curriculum is being prioritized. 2. Having an open line of communication with the parents to be able to voice their concerns directly to the school board. 3. Having teacher input as to what their needs are during in-services. Facilitating their communication with other teachers in their school and their subject areas.

In reference to those issues you have identified, what would success look like to you?

Success with students would be obvious in higher test scores in the basic core classes. Success with parents would be an increase in parent participation in attendance at school conferences and school board meetings. Success with teachers would be feedback from teachers that their in-services were helpful in their curriculum development. Also that the in-services contribute to better communication about student issues with other teachers in their school or subject areas.

Why are those issues important to you?

These issues are important to me now because they were important to me when I was a teacher. Students cannot be successful unless everyone around them including parents, teachers and other students agree that their education is the number one reason why working together with the same goal is so vital.

At the end of your term, what would you like to have accomplished?

Obviously, all the issues that I have stated.

Why should people vote for you?

People should vote for me because I will always do my best to help with the betterment of the education of our children. I have been doing this for a long time and I love it.

What is your educational background?

I am a Park High School graduate. I have a BS in Zoology from UW – Madison. I have a degree in Medical Technology (MT ASCP). I have an MS in Education from National Louis University. I taught at Mitchell Middle School, Park High School and Carthage College for a total of 31 years.

What civic organizations do you belong to?

I am a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, which is a philanthropic teachers’ organization.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

I am still actively working at a great retirement job, that I love.

Margaret Oliver encourages people to reach out to her with questions.

