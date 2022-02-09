Robert Miller, 71, is running against Amanda Bengston in the spring election. He is running for the Racine County Board of Supervisors District 11 seat. The election is taking place on April 5.

Miller lives in Mt. Pleasant, Wis. He has been a resident of Racine County for 71 years.

To read more about other races and candidates visit the Racine County Eye Election Guide 2022. The following answers were provided by Robert Miller on Feb. 2, 2022.

Questionnaire: Robert Miller

Email

RNM53177ZZ@AOL.COM

Have you ever held an elected office position before?

Yes, current incumbent

In thinking about your election bid, what top three issues need to be addressed?

1. Continue effective County government services while always working to keep taxes reasonable.

2. Continue collaborative efforts with business, labor, federal, state and local government, as well as with Gateway Technical College, UW-Parkside and Racine County schools to ensure that every person can access training to land a job in a fulfilling career.

3. Promote civility and respect in all government operations so we can find the best solutions to all our challenges.

How would you plan to address those issues?

1. Continue to work with the County Executive, County Board, staff and citizens to achieve best practices to provide services.

2. Maintain and expand job training with our many partners to assist every job seeker to find a job that meets their needs.

3. Lead by example in debates and discussions, showing respect for all viewpoints and seeking consensus on policies that get effective results.

In reference to those issues you have identified, what would success look like to you?

1. Maintain services, adjust to future needs, and control costs in all areas.

2. Reduce unemployment to 3.5% countywide, add at least 1,000 people to the workforce and recruit new workers locally and beyond the County to meet employer needs.

3. County Board meetings with citizens welcomed, and respectful colleague discussions that result in issues resolved in a timely manner.

Why are those issues important to you?

Citizen needs must be met with County government support to keep our community moving forward with opportunities for all.

At the end of your term, what would you like to have accomplished?

1. Responsible, effective budgets.

2. A larger, happier and more productive workforce.

3. An atmosphere of more respect in public discourse.

Why should people vote for you?

I have solid experience, a record of accomplishment and a commitment to work with people. I am a positive, effective leader who gets things done for the common good.

What is your educational background?

College degrees with concentrations in government, economics, administration and theology plus dozens of workshops and seminars focusing on current issues and best practices.

What civic organizations do you belong to?

Lifetime active member of St. Edward parish, Board Member Siena Catholic Schools, financial supporter of United Way, Heritage Museum, Senior Companion Program and Hopes Center.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

I love Racine County and believe leadership must focus on service. Before retirement, I was an educator, administrator and business owner. Now retired, I have time to serve and never miss full County Board meetings. I also keep fit by distance running and walking.

Election Guide 2022

Learn more about the other candidates running in this election by viewing the Racine County Eye Election Guide 2022.

Local News

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to providing you with accurate, timely election information. We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with the latest election coverage and other local news.