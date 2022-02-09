Steve Smetana, 57, is running against Tom Rutkowski in the spring election. He is running for the Racine County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat. The election is taking place on April 5.

For all of his 57 years, Steve Smetana has lived in Racine, Wis.

To read more about other races and candidates visit the Racine County Eye Election Guide 2022. The following answers were provided by Steve Smetana on Feb. 1, 2022.

Questionnaire: Steve Smetana

Have you ever held an elected office position before?

Yes

In thinking about your election bid, what top three issues need to be addressed?

1. Building stronger neighborhood ties

2. Fostering safer neighborhoods

3. Encouraging transparency & communication within local politics by promising to be nonpartisan

How would you plan to address those issues?

Building stronger neighborhoods, fostering safer neighborhoods, and encouraging transparency & communication when it comes to local issues are my top three priorities.

I strongly believe communication is the way to address these issues. I am committed to helping unify community members with those in public office through strong communication.

Building stronger neighborhood ties through communication builds trust, safety, ultimately a sense of belonging and community. If we commit to communication within our neighborhoods, we will take more pride in our community as it becomes more personal. I wish for everyone to have close neighbors they can rely on and chat with, like I am so fortunate to have.

Fostering safer neighborhoods can be accomplished by supporting and communicating with police and sheriff departments. Getting to know your neighbors will encourage safety in neighborhoods.

I am committed to serving my district by being nonpartisan on local issues. This position is nonpartisan, and I take that very seriously. I am tired of partisan politics overshadowing the good that needs to happen in Racine County.

In reference to those issues you have identified, what would success look like to you?

I believe success would be a growing and thriving Racine County, with open communication and full transparency.

Why are those issues important to you?

I believe that these issues are not only important to me, but also to everyone in the community. For Racine County to grow stronger and safer neighborhoods and have healthy communication and transparency, we must work together for change.

At the end of your term, what would you like to have accomplished?

At the end of my term as an elected official, I always hope that I have done my best for my district. I want to be sure that needs have been served through my work and the leadership of Racine County. I want Racine County to thrive and meet its full potential.

Why should people vote for you?

If re-elected County Supervisor for District #3, I promise to bring continuous leadership, experience, and integrity to this role. I do not bring a personal agenda; my priority is to serve my neighborhood. I approach every problem by listening to your concerns, researching the issues, using common sense, and understanding how it will impact Racine County’s future.

The people of District #3 have given me their trust as a County Supervisor for the past couple of years, and I don’t take it lightly. Since being elected, I have prioritized my attendance at meetings, asked questions to find the truth, and worked hard to find solutions to our problems. If you reach out to me, I promise to connect with you promptly.

What is your educational background?

Graduate of St. Catherine’s High School

What civic organizations do you belong to?

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church- parishioner

Racine Zoological Society- Board Member

Racine German Club- member

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

I would like people to know that I am very passionate about my position as County Supervisor of the third district in Racine County. It has been my honor to serve and connect with my neighbors, especially during these challenging and ever-changing times. I strive to bring honesty and integrity to this position, and I hope you put your trust in me once again.

