Taylor Wishau, 32, is running against Jodi Adams in the spring election. He is running for the Racine County Board of Supervisors District 21 seat. The election is taking place on April 5.

Wishau lives in Burlington, Wis. He has been a resident of Racine County since 2016. Prior to that, he lived in Racine County from 1989 until 2011.

To read more about other races and candidates visit the Racine County Eye Election Guide 2022. The following answers were provided by Taylor Wishau on Feb. 2, 2022.

Questionnaire: Taylor Wishau

Have you ever held an elected office position before?

Yes

In thinking about your election bid, what top three issues need to be addressed?

1. KEEPING OUR COMMUNITIES SAFE – Increase funding and support for Law Enforcement to ensure they have the resources to protect our families, schools, churches, and businesses. – I also support the partnerships our Sheriff has created with local communities to provide law enforcement at lower costs.

2. INCREASE ACCESS TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES. – Expand programs and services for area Veterans. – Increased accessibility to mental health services and human services department.

3. STRENGTHEN OUR LOCAL ECONOMY. – Attract family-supporting jobs to Western Racine County. – Encourage existing businesses to expand for the purpose of creating sustainable, high-value employment. – Foster Business Development and Expansion.

How would you plan to address those issues?

Racine County has done a tremendous job at finding the right balance between providing quality services while also holding down property taxes. As I have gone door-to-door, families want someone who will control property taxes. That’s the best way for us to attract business and allow our communities to thrive and prosper.

In reference to those issues you have identified, what would success look like to you?

Racine County has a history of being an innovator with community leaders coming together to find common-sense long-term solutions. If elected, I promise to be a consensus builder who will work for the good of the entire county with my focus always being on doing what’s best for Burlington. I would encourage the County to continue to expand services to our area. Many people believe that officials in Racine don’t do enough for the “west end,” but I have found when an issue is brought up, they are responsive and focus on getting the right answer.

Why are those issues important to you?

1. KEEPING OUR COMMUNITIES SAFE – I believe safe communities only strengthen local economies by ensuring a community is attractive for increased residential and commercial development. It is crucial our first responders have the tools they need to not only keep themselves safe, but our entire community.

2. INCREASE ACCESS TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES – I believe a strong Health and Human Services Department guarantees a strong and vibrant Racine County for all citizens. It is imperative our community understands what services are offered and how to access them should they ever need them.

3. STRENGTHEN OUR LOCAL ECONOMY – I believe we must focus on attracting family-supporting jobs to Western Racine County so we can strengthen our local economy. A strong local economy ensures an attractive environment for new development and quality schools.

At the end of your term, what would you like to have accomplished?

I would like to see increased funding for our law enforcement, expanded programs and services for area veterans, increased accessibility to mental health services and human services for citizens on the West End of Racine County, and continuing to attract family-supporting jobs to Western Racine County. This should be done by prioritizing our spending and not asking our neighbors for higher taxes. Making sure we don’t enact a new sales tax on our citizens would also be a goal I think we can achieve.

Why should people vote for you?

I would welcome the opportunity to represent all citizens of Racine County District 21 as your County Supervisor. I strongly believe in Western Racine County, and if elected, I am committed to championing strategic investments and modernizing County services so we can grow safely, prosperously, and fiscally responsibly well into the future. Your vote would be greatly appreciated.

What is your educational background?

BURLINGTON HIGH SCHOOL – HS DIPLOMA GATEWAY TECHINCAL COLLEGE – ASSOCIATES, MANAGEMENT UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-OSHKOSH – BA, LEADERSHIP & ORGANIZATIONAL STUDIES

What civic organizations do you belong to?

N/A – I donate US Flags flown of WI State Capitol to graduating Seniors at Burlington High School who opt to go into the US Military after graduation. – Each flag is flown for each student and I provide them with a certificate and a hand-written note thanking them for their service. I have been doing this for 3 years now.

I have also collaborated with an area business in Burlington to raise donations for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (Racine). We have donated hundreds of dollars in food, clothing, bedding, and toiletries thus far. We are keeping the donation drive going throughout the year. I facilitated a school supply drive with WOLFPACK MC KENOSHA to donate over 40+ backpacks filled with supplies this past Fall to the Burlington Area School District.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

I am committed to serving all citizens of Western Racine County. I love this community, its businesses, and its school system. We are #BurlingtonStrong and when we work together, we can accomplish anything.

My Experience:

BURLINGTON SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER: 2007 – 2010 / 2018 – CURRENT

CHAIRMAN – BUILDING, GROUNDS, & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

CHAIRMAN – COMMUNITY EDUCATION COMMITTEE

CHAIRMAN – LONG RANGE PLANNING COMMITTEE

CHAIRMAN – LEGISLATIVE LIAISON COMMITTEE

MEMBER – PERSONNEL, POLICY, AND CURRICULUM COMMITTEE

