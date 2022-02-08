Tonya Evans, 55, is running against Margaret Oliver and Theresa Villar in the primary election. She is running for the Racine Unified School District’s Schoool Board District 1 seat. The election is taking place on Feb. 15.

Evans is a resident of Sturtevant, Wis. She has lived in Racine County for the past 20+ years. If Tonya Evans wins, she will advance to the spring election on April 5.

To read more about other races and candidates visit the Racine County Eye Election Guide 2022. The following answers were provided by Tonya Evans on Feb. 4, 2022.

Questionnaire: Tonya Evans

Email

Tonyacevans.racineboe@gmail.com

Have you ever held an elected office position before?

No

In thinking about your election bid, what top three issues need to be addressed?

Challenging school building/classroom climate that make both instruction and learning extremely difficult

Lack of diversity of all RUSD staff

The need for strong and congruent accountability standards that connects the vision that is directly to the superintendent’s action plan.

How would you plan to address those issues?

To develop a clear vision with identified monitoring sources that address the needs of the district.

To work with the community, teachers, staff, and students in the development of the next strategic plan, understanding that the community coupled with key district staff have already started the next strategic plan.

To encourage continued collaboration between business, community and district to work collectively in finding solutions. One person doesn’t have all of the answers, but a team of diverse persons with diverse experiences and viewpoints can develop a plan that addresses the various needs from different perspectives and angles.

In reference to those issues you have identified, what would success look like to you?

Success is creating a district that families choose to educate their children because it is the best choice. Having a district that cares for each child, individually and collectively, and provides them with all the tools necessary for them to graduate and be successfully equipped to care for themselves and their families.

Why are those issues important to you?

It’s important because a community can only survive if it has citizens that are hopeful, sufficiently educated, adequately employed, and provided with multiple options for entertainment and enjoyment. That starts with, not only having a home life that is stable and secure, but also includes having a public school system that addresses the educational, social and emotional needs of its students. Those well-prepared students grow to lead the community forward in becoming better.

At the end of your term, what would you like to have accomplished?

Having a more diversified RUSD staff on all levels that has developed a collaborative plan that supports our students to graduate with the ability to earn a livable wage or continue their education, successfully. This, in my mind, will drastically change and improve Racine County to being a place where people want to live, work and raise their families.

Why should people vote for you?

Firstly, I have 30+ years in aiding organizations to develop plans that move them from instability to stability, and, ultimately, to success. Meaning having a shared vision and a collaborative plan that creates desired results. Secondly, I have experiences and a perspective that can benefit the RUSD Board and the district in considering the entire district – all children. Lastly, because I have a passion and a concern for our children.

What is your educational background?

I am a proud graduate of Grambling State University, an Historically Black College & University, with a Bachelor’s of Arts in English/Liberal Arts and a Masters of Science Administration with an emphasis in Public Administration from Central Michigan University.

What civic organizations do you belong to?

Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church

Professional Women’s Network for Service, Inc.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

I desire to have Racine County be a place that people consider when making the decision of where to live and raise a family. I believe that starts with the development of a school district where the staff is valued, the students graduate and they are able to build a life that is satisfying, enjoyable and productive.

Election Guide 2022

Learn more about the other candidates running in this primary election by viewing the Racine County Eye Election Guide 2022.

Local News

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to providing you with accurate, timely election information. We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with the latest election coverage and other local news.