Looking for a cat who can make your barn or business rodent-free? Candy Cane is an amazing cat who can get the job done! Candy Cane is part of our Working Cat Program and prefers to limit interactions with humans. If you can provide her with a safe building, plenty of space, food, and water – she’ll promise to patrol the area in return. For more information on Candy Cane at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt today!

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

Clover Pup Salon

Woofdorf Astoria