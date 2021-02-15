MOUNT PLEASANT – Two people were injured Friday in a rollover car crash that closed Emmertsen Road near the intersection with Washington Avenue, authorities said.

Mount Pleasant Police responded to a call reporting a vehicle in a snowbank about 11:28 p.m. Friday, according to a press issued Saturday by the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Emmertsen Road was reopened at about 12:21 a.m. Saturday morning following the car crash.

Officers found two vehicles on the east side of Emmertsen that had sustained heavy damage: a 2001 Nissan Xterra and a 2015 Toyota Camry, according to the press release.

The Xterra’s driver told police she had been driving northbound on Emmertsen when she spotted the headlights on the Camry approaching at a high rate of speed. The driver told police she pulled over onto the shoulder of Emmertsen to avoid the car crash, but the Camry struck her vehicle, causing the Xterra to roll over, authorities said.

Two occupants of the Xterra reported injuries, according to the release.

The Camry driver, identified as Emily Perez, 20, of Mount Pleasant, exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated causing injury.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to heavy damage. Mount Pleasant police are investigating the wreck, according to the release.

