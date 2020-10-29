CALEDONIA – A Kenosha woman was seriously injured Tuesday when her car collided with a semi-trailer dump truck in the 7500 block of Douglas Avenue (Highway 32).

Caledonia police and fire units responded to the accident shortly before 9 a.m. The driver of the northbound Hyundai Accent, identified as a 45-year-old Kenosha woman, was trapped in the vehicle after it collided with the southbound truck driven by a 38-year-old West Allis man. The driver was extricated by Caledonia firefighters and transported by helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The initial accident investigation indicated that the Hyundai crossed over the center line and collided with the dump truck. The incident remains under investigation.

The roadway was reopened at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. The Racine County Public Works Department assisted with clean up of spilled vehicle fluids. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the accident investigation.